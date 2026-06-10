“I Was Shocked”: Ex-Giants Star Hurt Over Bill Belichick Decision

It’s been nearly five months since Bill Belichick was denied a first-ballot entry into the 2026 Pro Football Hall of Fame. But former Giants LB Carl Banks, who won two Super Bowls playing under Belichick when he was a defensive coordinator, is still not able to accept that snub. The former All-Pro linebacker was quick to reveal the reason behind his disappointment, given that the current UNC head coach has one of the most accomplished NFL coaching resumes.

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“I was shocked if I didn’t think all of this was premeditated,” said Banks during his appearance on Bolavip when asked about his thoughts on the Hall of Fame snub. “I’m more disappointed than I am shocked. I think journalists who are on the selection committee that decided to settle grievances in an out-of-context way. There was no way anyone could justly say that the greatest coach of all time should not be a first-ballot Hall of Famer.

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“Coach did not have a lot of favor in the press. He treated everyone equally. I guess those in the media decided to pay him back for that and it just wasn’t the right environment to do so. But it does not diminish his accomplishments. He’s still the greatest coach of all time. Whether you put him in on the first ballot or the last ballot, his record and his resume speak for itself.”

In his decades-long NFL coaching career, which he started as an assistant for the Baltimore Colts in 1975, Belichick won eight Super Bowl rings, two with the New York Giants as a DC and six with the New England Patriots as a head coach. Then, in 2000, he joined the Patriots and built the most dominant dynasty in NFL history, winning nine AFC Championships over 24 seasons. Despite that, Belichick didn’t receive the required 40 out of 50 votes for Class of 2026 induction.

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While we understand why Banks is disappointed, what did Bill Belichick have to say about it?

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Bill Belichick’s take on the Hall of Fame snub

Belichick’s first season with the Tar Heels wasn’t successful with a 4-8 record. Perhaps, understanding the nuances of college football was harder than the 74-year-old had anticipated after a long NFL journey. But that doesn’t erase records from his successful NFL playbook.

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When he was preparing for a bounce back in his second season at UNC, this 2026 Pro Football Hall of Fame snub came in his way, but the coach didn’t waver from his focus.

“Honestly, I’ve been very focused on my job at the University of North Carolina and the players and the university there,” he stated. “So, whatever happens, happens.”

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His indifferent stance toward the snub went further when he stated the voting was “out of my control.”