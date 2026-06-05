“I Was So Sad”: Shelomi Sanders Pokes Dad Deion Sanders As Birthday Trip Didn’t Go As Planned

Deion Sanders may be known for his larger-than-life personality and his infamous “favorite child” rankings, but his bond with his youngest daughter, Shelomi, has always stood out. And that connection was on full display in a recent episode of Well Off Media, where the 22-year-old recalled a birthday memory with crystal-clear detail. According to Shelomi, she once accompanied her father to New York for a VR launch during her birthday week. While it sounds like a dream trip, she revealed she wasn’t very satisfied.

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“It was my birthday trip, and you got mad at me because I didn’t want to take one picture showing my teeth,” Shelomi told her father on FaceTime. “And you’re like, ‘Alright’. And for the rest of the trip, us shopping was just Shedeur shopping.”

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Deion Sanders quickly stepped into the conversation, hilariously trying to refute his daughter’s statements.

“Why would I take you to New York?” he asked. “I’m not a New Yorker. That doesn’t sound right.”

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But Shelomi was not one to back off either. She was even prepared to present an eyewitness if needed.

“I was so sad,” the daughter admitted. “Why would you do that?…We could call Shedeur later, and he could tell you.

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“Shedeur probably would lie for you,” Deion quipped.

“I have the photos,” Shelomi said. “Look what I just sent you. Just because you got me with a VR thing on. Here we go.”

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That pretty much settled the debate. Once the photos came out, Deion Sanders didn’t have much left to argue. Shelomi won the conversation fair and square. Immediately, she also tried to cash in on the victory by asking for some extra shopping money.

In true Deion fashion, he suddenly acted as if the phone connection had gone bad and quickly ended the call. But banter aside, the moment was also another example of how close the duo is.

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Recently, Deion Sanders has been a proud father after Shelomi graduated from Alabama A&M, officially becoming an HBCU graduate.

“My baby girl got her degree! Wow! I’m proud of all my children, but @shelomisanders is my FAVORITE one,” read Coach Prime’s caption, praising Shelomi.

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So clearly, Shelomi isn’t a self-proclaimed favorite, which she has called herself in many videos.

She also makes sure to do her due diligence to maintain that title, keeping her father active by running miles with him. In a video from last year documenting a 1.3-mile jog, Shelomi began the clip by saying, “Hello, favorite child here,” while her father sat back, smiled, and agreed.

However, Coach Prime’s love can also come with strict boundaries, particularly when it comes to sports. When Shelomi decided to enter the basketball transfer portal, her father didn’t mince words, publicly calling it a “stupid move.”

At the end of the day, Deion Sanders is a father, but he is also a coach, and that standard applies to his children most of all.