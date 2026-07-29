“I Was Wrong”: Ryan Day Admits Past Mistakes, Opens Up About Biggest Lesson as OSU Head Coach

Essentials Inside The Story Ohio State head coach Ryan Day admits previous mistakes, set to make better decision ahead of 2026 season.

Ryan Day had to learn on the job after taking over as Ohio State’s head coach. Some of that learning came from mistakes during games. At other times, the head coach gathered key information from people around him. Heading into his eighth season at Columbus, the Ohio State head coach is all about not repeating past errors.

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“I think we’re always gathering information,” Day told hosts Austin and Birm on 97.1 The Fan ahead of his Big Ten Media Days appearance. “I think the more questions you ask, the more information you have, the more you can make good decisions. I think, for me, that’s it after every year, being vulnerable enough to say, ‘Hey, I was wrong here. We got to get this fixed right now, because this game is changing so fast.’ It’s changing on the field a little bit, but it’s changing even more off the field.

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So, we have to make adjustments, and I think back on when I first was the head coach, there were certain things that I did that I look back on that I wish I could change. But you learn from it, you got to grow, and you have to adapt. That’s why I give Mickey Marotti so much credit. He’s been doing that for 15 years here. But then, you look back when he was at Florida; he continues to adapt. I think for me, only doing the job that the head coach can do.”

Delegation does not seem like something a seven-year head coach is just learning about. However, the situation with the Buckeyes’ coaching staff led Day to abandon the idea. Last season, former Ohio State offensive coordinator Brian Hartline accepted the head coaching job at South Florida just before the playoffs. Despite Hartline’s presence on the team, Day decided to ease his workload by taking over the offensive play-calling duties. The result of his decision in the CFP quarterfinal versus Miami was a scoreless first half and a rhythmless offense that allowed five sacks in a 24-14 defeat.

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It might have cost the Buckeyes a chance to defend their national championship, but it will not cost Day another season of repeating such mistakes. Aside from the CFP run in 2025, the numerous changes in college football have also enlightened Day in so many ways, helping him review his decisions from time to time. Illinois Fighting Illini coach Bret Bielema made the same claim at the Big Ten Media Days, particularly regarding the transfer portal and NIL.

Day’s mistakes taught him gratitude, too, as he is now more grateful for the program’s leadership, which has given him one of the best coaching teams in the nation. He highlighted that the Buckeyes have two former NFL head coaches on staff: OC Arthur Smith and DC Matt Patricia, and he boasted, “I’d put our coaching staff up against anybody in the country.”

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Such experience on the coaching staff will only make Day’s life easier. In 2024, Chip Kelly handled the offense, and Jim Knowles led the defense, and it delivered Ohio State a national championship. The Buckeyes have the roster and the staff to repeat that performance.