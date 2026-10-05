“I Was Wrong”: $250M Michigan Donor Gives Up on Kyle Whittingham After Michigan’s Humiliating Loss vs Minnesota

When Michigan lost to Iowa a week ago, Dave Portnoy believed the defeat was necessary for the team to learn from its mistakes. But Minnesota exposed even more problems, as the Wolverines collapsed yet again. Kyle Whittingham’s team played such below-par football that Portnoy, who defended them through thick and thin, finally changed his tune.

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While having a conversation on Wake Up Barstool, the Michigan booster was asked about his opinion on Bryce Underwood being a “total waste of money” after the recent collapse. However, the Barstool founder refused to put the blame solely on the quarterback.

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“I was wrong, because coming out of the— clip that. Clip that. I was— hand up. I was wrong. Coming out of the Iowa game, I’m like, Oh, we dominated Iowa. I’m actually more happy with this team, more convinced we actually may be able to make a run at this thing, coming out of the Iowa game. And that was a total goose egg. Total goose egg all the way around,” said the $250 million man.

“I mean, the third quarter, like T-Bob was saying, I think we’re on the field with the football on offense or special teams for three plays and turned it over three. It’s tough to win when you literally aren’t on the field. You just turn it over every single time,” he further added.

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Portnoy was referring to Michigan’s third-quarter collapse that turned a 14–7 halftime lead into a stunning 20–14 defeat. The Wolverines had the ball for just 47 seconds in the third quarter and committed three straight turnovers, starting with Andrew Marsh’s muffed punt before Bryce Underwood threw two interceptions.

Michigan’s offensive struggles were evident across the game, as the Wolverines managed just 14 points in the second quarter and were shut out in the other three. Whittingham’s team now ranks 122nd among 138 FBS teams in total offense at 315.8 yards per game, 17th in the Big Ten, ahead of only Michigan State. Against Minnesota, they managed just 180 yards at 3.7 yards per play.

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Through five games, it marked the third time the Wolverines failed to surpass 280 yards of total offense. By comparison, Michigan failed to top that mark just once last season.

Coming back to Bryce Underwood, the QB has yet to deliver what was expected of him, although his performance against Iowa was certainly a breakthrough. Despite the 20–19 loss, he completed 60% of his passes for 276 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception.

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But against Minnesota, it looked as if Underwood had held the ball for the first time. Not only did he finish with just 101 passing yards, zero touchdowns, two interceptions and three sacks, but he also failed to see Andrew Marsh running wide open down the sideline, instead forcing a throw toward JJ Buchanan. The pass was intercepted by Minnesota.

“Disgusting effort. Whittingham has said it. He says he’s never had a tougher team to figure out. Everything stinks. He said he will figure it out, but he doesn’t know when. Well, this isn’t the NFL. This is college. You better figure it out fast. I declared the season over. It is over,” said Portnoy.

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After the Minnesota loss, Michigan has now dropped both of its Big Ten games, and the road ahead is only getting tougher, with Ohio State looming later in the season.

After the Minnesota loss, Whittingham said that he’ll have some honest conversations with the offensive staff and the players. Much of the focus has been on Underwood. However, the O-line has been a disappointment so far. It doesn’t help that several O-line starters have missed games due to injury.

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Michigan is on a bye this week before hosting Penn State in Week 7. That gives the staff plenty of time to analyze the issues plaguing the offense.