“I Wasn’t Ready”: Michael Vick Admits Hard Truth Behind Leaving FOX Role for $1.6M Norfolk State Job

Michael Vick had already discussed his next career move with his wife. He wanted to coach football eventually, but not immediately. His work at FOX Sports was going well.

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He figured another two seasons in television would give him enough time to save money, prepare for the demands of coaching, and find the right opportunity. Norfolk State had other plans as Vick opened up in conversation with Lawrencia Moten on October 11.

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“Fox was amazing,” Michael Vick said. “I got a call from Senator Aaron Rouse. And I was like, bro, that’s like a dream come true call. Even though it’s a great call, even though I was ready. I felt like I wasn’t ready; I couldn’t digest it.”

Vick was 44 when Norfolk State hired him. He had spent 13 seasons in the NFL, established himself as one of the most influential running quarterbacks in league history, and built a second career in broadcasting.

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He did not need a coaching job to remain involved in football. He had, however, begun thinking seriously about what he wanted to do before turning 50. Vick told Moten that he did not want to reach that age and only then begin looking for a new direction.

Then Virginia state senator Aaron Rouse called. Rouse, a former Virginia Tech defensive back, contacted Vick to gauge his interest in the Norfolk State opening. Vick then spoke with athletic director Melody Webb, who told him he was the top candidate for the job.

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That caught him by surprise. He hadn’t applied for the position and wasn’t planning to get into coaching so soon.

“My wife was out of the country, and I spoke to her about it, and it’s like, when you get back, we’ll talk about it,” Michael Vick said. “It was this moment, man, like, wow, really? “

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Vick grew up in Newport News, just 30 minutes from Norfolk. As a child, he regularly visited Norfolk State to watch the Spartans play. Returning to the area as the school’s head football coach was a “dream come true.” Even if he had little idea how to begin.

Vick had to weigh the move against what it would mean for his family. Speaking to FOX Sports at his introduction, he said the job would force changes to his daily life, but it also gave him a chance to work with young men in the community he knew.

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He spent roughly three weeks thinking it over before making his decision. On December 20, 2024, Norfolk State’s board unanimously approved his appointment, and the university introduced him as the Spartans’ 19th head football coach.

“I made absolutely the right decision,” Michael Vick concluded.

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The financial terms have attracted attention since his hiring. The job has been described as a $1.6 million commitment. Vick was also leaving a national television role for a position at an HBCU program with a far smaller athletic budget than the major college football schools he had covered.

His lack of conventional coaching experience was another concern. Vick had worked briefly with the Kansas City Chiefs during training camp in 2017 and had been involved with the Atlanta Legends of the Alliance of American Football.

Neither job had prepared Vick to run a college program from top to bottom. He now had to deal with recruiting, scholarships, staff decisions, and everything else that comes with managing a team. Norfolk State was counting on his name, his contacts and the way he could reach players.

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Vick had plenty of experience at the highest level as a player. He went first overall in the 2001 NFL draft after taking Virginia Tech to the national championship game. But playing quarterback and running a college football program are two very different jobs.

Norfolk State’s results in 2025 showed how much work Vick had taken on. The Spartans went 1-11 and failed to win a single MEAC game. Their only win came in September, when they beat Virginia State 34-31 in overtime.

They then dropped 10 straight to close the season. Vick entered the offseason with plenty to fix before his second year. Vick said on Carmelo Anthony’s podcast in February that he was nervous before his first team meeting.

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He wasn’t sure what to say or how to get his message across to the players. By the start of his second season, speaking to the team has become much easier. Norfolk State has started to show some progress on the field and has a 4-3 record. But Vick still has a long way to go in rebuilding the program.









