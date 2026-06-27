“I Will Do Anything”: Laura Rutledge Worked Nearly 6 Times Her Contract’s Ask To Climb ESPN Ladder

The last Sugar Bowl turned into an all-SEC clash between Ole Miss and Georgia. The game delivered from the start, but just as halftime was nearing, ESPN broadcaster Laura Rutledge was facing an insurmountable task. She had to conduct a sideline interview with one of the head coaches. And within minutes, she also had to host the Halftime Show on the SEC Network.

Simply walking from one section of the field to the makeshift studio wasn’t possible. Rutledge knew it would need a sprint, and sprint she did. Chris Berman even provided a play-by-play commentary commending her athleticism and passion. That moment perfectly captured Rutledge’s dedication to every role she takes on. And that has been her approach since she started life at ESPN.

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“They [ESPN] ended up hiring me to do it [a role at SEC Network], which was a 12-event contract,” Rutledge said on the Gramlin and Mac Lain podcast. “It was like a tiny little contract for 12 events. Anyway, that first year at the SEC Network, I did 68 events on a 12-event deal because I just kept saying, ‘I will do anything.’ So, gymnastics, softball. That’s where I first started on SEC and then the Women’s College World Series and got opportunities doing pro days.

Before joining ESPN’s SEC Network in 2014, Rutledge was a Miss Florida pageant winner in 2012. She graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of Florida. But when she married baseball star Josh Rutledge, she didn’t think much about a career in broadcasting. Instead, Rutledge made peace with becoming a “baseball wife” and remaining a homemaker. Gradually, though, her husband pushed her into pursuing a career in broadcasting.

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Initially, Rutledge served as a sideline reporter for the Tampa Bay Rays and San Diego Padres games. Then there were events like Chargers Insider, Coors Light PostGame on Fox, and even NASCAR coverage, which Rutledge did before joining ESPN. And then she got her dream gig. But the terms even surprised her husband.

“I’ll never forget going to Josh and saying, ‘Yeah, this is what the offer is,'” Rutledge said about her ESPN offer in 2014. “He was like, ‘Are we paying for you to work? Like, this is nothing, you know? [But] It was not about the money. It was, ‘Wow, there’s not that much opportunity. They’re only going to have you do 12 games.’ I mean, really, anything that they had, I said, ‘I’m available. I will do it. I will figure it out.’ And I think that, ultimately, led to more opportunity.”

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Twelve years later, Rutledge has become widely known. That same work ethic and her taking on every opportunity she’s been presented with meant she had too much on her plate. To balance her role as a mother, the ESPN broadcaster had to give up the position that got her into covering football.

Laura Rutledge diverts her focus to the NFL as her replacement is announced

After more than a decade of serving on the SEC Network, Rutledge is moving on from the show. Matt Barrie will replace Laura as the host of SEC Nation. The show will also add halftime segments from SEC stadiums starting this fall. This comes after Matt Barrie signed a deal last March that will keep him with ESPN till 2029. For now, though, Barrie is currently considered a temporary replacement for Rutledge.

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On her part, Rutledge is focusing all her attention on Monday Night Football and other ESPN and ABC roles. ESPN has now decided to prioritize her in NFL coverage. She is also slated to cover Super Bowl LXI.