“I would donate”: Diego Pavia Influences $40M Vanderbilt Superfan to Invest in Clark Lea’s Program

No matter what happens, Clark Lea can always count on one die-hard supporter backing the Vanderbilt Commodores through it all. From helping Jared Curtis land a movie role to now stepping up with financial support for the program, Grammy-winning actor-comedian Nate Bargatze is proving once again why no one can replace him as Vanderbilt’s ultimate superfan.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Nate Bargatze indeed had a chance to know about Vanderbilt football even before becoming known as a comedian. Being a native of Nashville, Nate Bargatze was a big fan of the Commodores football. He used to watch football games as a child thanks to his second cousin, Ronnie Bargatze, who coached and did the commentary at Vanderbilt for decades.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Is there like, are you a guy who looks at Vanderbilt and you’re like, ‘I’ll donate,’ or would you rather be a guy like, ‘Oh, I’ll do a show, maybe in Nashville, and those proceeds will go to Vanderbilt,’ or both?” Nate was asked in the latest episode of Bussin’ With The Boys.

“I’d probably donate, actually. I mean, I may do a show, but I would donate. We have NIL, we have the movie and stuff, and so with that collective, we’ve put in money aside,” said Nate Bargatze, whose reported net worth is around $40 million, making his choice clear when asked about supporting Vanderbilt.

ADVERTISEMENT

For Bargatze, the Commodores have always been more than a football program. They were family, food, and weekend rituals in Nashville. But meeting former Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia changed something deeper. Nate Bargatze saw Diego Pavia stop a locker room party mid-celebration just to honor athletic director Candace Lee with a game ball. That moment showed that Diego Pavia isn’t just talented, but that he also cares about people. “That’s insane,” Nate told Katie Nolan. “That’s why I’m donating.”

Imago November 8, 2025, Nashville, Tennessee, USA: Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia 2 celebrates the teams win over Auburn at FirstBank Stadium. Nashville USA – ZUMAh237 20251108_zsp_h237_050 Copyright: xCamdenxHallx

Diego Pavia made history for the Commodores after being named a finalist for the 2025 Heisman Trophy. He also became the first player in program history to earn an invitation to the prestigious ceremony. Most importantly, Pavia helped lead Vanderbilt to its first-ever 10-win season. In Vanderbilt’s win over Auburn, Pavia became the first player in school history to record more than 300 passing yards and 100 rushing yards in the same game, finishing with 377 passing yards and 112 rushing yards.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Yeah. I mean, look, we had, you know, Diego, dude, taking us two and three. It’s crazy. And then we would never. I’d never seen that in my life,” Nate said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Diego is a unique character. The fact that he’s just his height, his intangibles, and he’s able to be that amazing on a football field. Just the photo, I think Sherman, you showed it earlier. It was like Jared Curtis next to Diego Pavia, and it’s like that’s not even the same. It’s unbelievable that they play the same position. But this kid, I love Diego. Love his attitude,” Taylor Lewan also chimed in on the praises of the QB.

Alongside his excellent performance in the games, even off-field, he has been a tremendous supporter of his teammates.

ADVERTISEMENT

Diego was responsible for convincing Jared Curtis to commit to Vanderbilt University. While the two were in touch, Curtis said he was supportive on the phone and in person. “Diego and I talked on the phone a lot,” Curtis said. “He was really supportive and helpful.” Back then, highly rated prospect Jared Curtis had not yet decided which school he wanted to commit to: Georgia or Vanderbilt.

Nate Bargatze’s Take on Diego Pavia

During a podcast appearance with Katie Nolan, Nate Bargatze opened up about lesser-known aspects of Diego Pavia’s personality and character. He suggested that the public perception surrounding the Vanderbilt quarterback only scratches the surface of who he truly is. Bargatze also shared a particular incident from behind the scenes. It happened inside the locker room while the team celebrated its win over the Tennessee Volunteers football.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Candace Lee, who’s our athletic director, has done a tremendous job at Vanderbilt… like being back there and seeing it. So everybody gets done, and then at the end of it, he goes, “Whoa,” and he stops. And he says, and he gives it up to Candace Lee for what she has done for this program. There’s stuff that you do see where you’re like this guy does think not just about himself, but even like her,” Bargatze said.

“Everybody knows that she does great, but we were going to just walk out of the room, and then he made everybody stop and made everybody come back in, and then gave her a football and a game ball, and everybody cheered for her and all this. You could tell how much that meant to her, and so you see that stuff of it. I’ve seen the way he talks to you, you know, anybody older, and it’s “yes, sir,” and it’s “no, ma’am” or “yes, ma’am.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Whereas critics view Diego Pavia’s aggressive behavior, trash-talking, and confidence as arrogant, people close to him describe a very different person. Bargatze never misses an opportunity to stand up for the former Vanderbilt QB, and along with that, he claims that Pavia is “the best person he has ever met.”