“I Would Not…”: Rival QB Sends Clear Message on Lane Kiffin’s $91M LSU Decision

Lane Kiffin’s career decision not only kept fans on their toes but also had the whole SEC wait with bated breath. After his move to LSU, the former Ole Miss boss has received widespread condemnation from around college football. However, multiple players can see why he chose the Tigers.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“If $91 [million] for 7 years was in front of my face, I would not pass it,” Texas A&M’s Marcel Reed said in a December 10 appearance on the Outta Pocket with RGIII podcast.

ADVERTISEMENT

LSU changed the game in the Lane Kiffin saga by presenting him with that humongous offer. It wasn’t really an avenue that could have opened up early in the season. But with Brian Kelly’s inevitable firing, LSU began to flex its financial power. The grass at Baton Rouge became so much greener that the former Rebels coach became a villain for pursuing the offer. Lane Kiffin is now set to earn $13 million annually, becoming the second-highest-paid CFB head coach.

Interestingly, that’s not all that Lane Kiffin is getting monetarily at Baton Rouge. His contract has a very special clause that also brings Ole Miss into the fold. On a bizarre note, LSU will pay Kiffin for the Rebels’ success in the playoffs. A first-round appearance earns Kiffin $150,000. It rises to $250,000 if Ole Miss makes it to the quarterfinals, $500,000 for the semis, and $750,000 for reaching the Nattys. If Ole Miss wins the National Championship. Lane Kiffin will get $1 million. Talk about impressing an employee for their past achievement!

Marcel Reed, however, took a different stance when he was put on the spot about his future.

ADVERTISEMENT

Marcel Reed is not interested in accepting other offers

The Texas A&M QB has the 13th-highest NIL valuation in college football at $2.1 million. Reed is the reason behind Texas A&M’s success and has become a major name in the sport this season. The QB is the sixth-best passer in the SEC and is now on his first trip to the playoffs. All these numbers will make him a highly sought-after name when the transfer portal opens. When asked if he would leave the Aggies if Miami offered $4 million, he had quite the answer.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

“I’d have to talk to my parents,” he said, jokingly.

“I got offers after my freshman year, I thought this was the best place to be. I don’t think there’s any reason I need to leave Texas A&M, I have the job, and it’s mine to lose. I don’t think I will, but there’s no reason for me to leave. I have a great OC, a great coach, and great players around me. We have the best stadium in college football. … There’s no need for me to leave and go anywhere else.”

The number is a reference to the sum that Carson Beck was offered by Miami when he came out of Georgia. $4 million would put Reed in the same league as Arch Manning in the rankings. But Texas A&M seems to be holding on steady to see one more season of Reed. Mike Elko’s contract was extended after the brilliant run this season. By the time he is lured away, like Kiffin, to another program, Reed will be playing in the NFL.