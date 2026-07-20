“If He Fails…”: Paul Finebaum Sets Clear Expectations for Lane Kiffin as SEC Legend Warns LSU of Major Non-conference Challenge

Lane Kiffin walks into Baton Rouge with a target on his back. LSU paid big to hire him and loaded the roster through the transfer portal. Now, anything short of a College Football Playoff run will feel like a letdown. That is the line Paul Finebaum has drawn for Kiffin’s first season.

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“It’s really simple, and if he fails to do that [a CFP run], the hue and cry will be loud and vociferous,” said Finebaum during his July appearance on ESPN’s SEC Nation with four other guests on the panel. “But that is the expectation because not only the money paid to him, but also the money paid to the players. I mean, nobody did better in the portal. He’s got players across the board, and it’s incumbent to get there now.”

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Finebaum spelled out the deal for the new LSU head coach. Make the playoff, or Kiffin’s big investment will look like a miss, no matter how much goodwill he has in Baton Rouge. However, Finebaum does not expect Kiffin to be fired even if LSU misses the playoff. “Kiffin has so much goodwill right now that even a subpar season is not going to change the optimism for the future.”

SU backed this move with real money. Reports put Kiffin’s deal at about $91 million. The school also leaned on donors to spend roughly $40 million in the portal to reshape the roster after a 2025 season that fell short of expectations.

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Kiffin’s first move was to hit the portal hard, adding names like quarterback Sam Leavitt and pieces on both lines. The question now is simple: can he turn that new talent into wins in year one? If LSU misses the playoff, the blame will land on him, even if his job is safe.

There are real risks. A new quarterback is learning a fresh system, and a revamped receiving group must find chemistry fast. LSU also faces a tough non-conference test in Week 1 against Clemson. That early trap could hurt their playoff path before conference play even begins.

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“That’s not to say they won’t be really good, but I don’t have LSU as a playoff team. If they do, I think it’s because the defense is going to be really good. But I think they’re going to miss that cut. Maybe like an 8-4 type team,” said Justin Williams in the July 17 edition of the Paul Finebaum Show.

SEC legend Tim Tebow also flagged LSU’s early test. The Tigers open against Clemson, then face tough SEC foes like Ole Miss and Texas A&M soon after. abo Swinney’s Clemson side returns experience at quarterback, giving them a real edge in that Week 1 clash.

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“Now, how can you get it where they can play fast early?” said Tebow in his appearance on SEC Nation. “Because they start against Clemson, and by the way, there’s been a lot of talk about Dabo [Swinney]. Dabo and Clemson, they’re going to be real.”

So even with a playoff-caliber roster and heavy spending, Kiffin’s first season carries real doubt. As Finebaum and Tebow both suggest, the non-conference opener against Clemson could be the moment that defines whether LSU meets expectations or falls short.