“If There’s an Issue…”: Brendan Sorsby Faces NFL’s Strict Future Provision After Dropping Legal Action

The Brendan Sorsby saga is over for this year after the former Texas Tech QB accepted his fate and announced that he won’t pursue any litigation against either the NFL or the NCAA. That clears his path to enter the pros next year through the 2027 NFL Draft. However, given the nature of his violations, Sorsby will be required to be on his best behavior in the future.

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“Any claims that would have resulted from the NFL’s decision to not hold a supplemental draft would be resolved,” said NFL insider Tom Pelissero on The Rich Elsen Show on July 1. “So, as part of that, what the settlement, I’m told, includes is that Brendan Sorsby is eligible for the 2027 NFL draft. There will be no further punishment for any known prior incidents.

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In other words, if there’s something that’s not in the NCAA report, if there’s something that’s not been reported, something that he has not prior acknowledged, or if there’s an issue in the future, the NFL reserves the right to use Brendan Sorsby’s history to influence any potential discipline that might come down. But essentially, if he is able to stay out of trouble, and from what I’m told, he’s going to stay down in Texas and train throughout the year.”

Sorsby’s original plan was to enter the 2027 NFL Draft. Until a few months ago, everything seemed to be on track. The QB was the final piece in Texas Tech’s march to glory. The Red Raiders got him through the portal on a $5 million NIL deal. However, before he could take a snap for his new team, the NCAA held him ineligible for the 2026 season due to gambling violations.

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The QB admitted to placing over $90,000 across thousands of bets over four years. This reportedly included 40 wagers on Indiana games in 2022, while he was a redshirt freshman on the team.

But Sorsby successfully sued the NCAA for a temporary injunction to force his way back onto the field at Texas Tech. However, when the Big 12 and other schools threatened a massive boycott over his participation, Sorsby abruptly abandoned his college plans and petitioned the NFL for the supplemental draft.

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However, on June 23, the NFL denied his petition and officially canceled the 2026 supplemental draft. While the decision raised discussions, the league stated that the integrity issues are too substantial to review in such a short timeframe. And shortly after, Sorsby’s lawyer, Jeffrey Kessler, issued a sharp statement.

“It is a violation of the CBA and the law,” Kessler said. “We will pursue this with the NFLPA immediately.”

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However, Sorsby’s management backed down from their complaints/litigation after realizing the NFL was entirely prepared to “protect the shield” and dig in for a massive, multi-year court battle. In return, both parties brokered a settlement to clear his path for a possible entry in the future.

The QB now has to train to be in shape for the draft, but he also needs to stay away from any controversies. That is applicable to his future in the NFL as well. The league has set a precedent for repeat offenders. Considering that gambling directly impacts the integrity of the game, it may even lead to complete banishment.