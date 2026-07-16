“If They Don’t…”: FSU Legend Sends Clear Warning After Mike Norvell’s Response to Hot Seat Debate

Mike Norvell isn’t trying to win over Florida State fans with speeches anymore. After two straight losing seasons, he arrived at ACC Kickoff with a message that the only thing that matters now is what happens on Saturdays. But while he kept his answer measured, former FSU QB Danny Kanell believes everyone already knows what’s at stake. And if 2026 doesn’t look dramatically different, the conversation would be about replacing the Seminoles’ head coach.

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“I don’t think there’s any pressure whatsoever on Mike Norvell because I think he knows exactly what he has to do,” Danny Kanell said on CBS Sports HQ. “If they don’t get to eight wins, he’s fired… Mike Norvell is everybody’s hottest seat… And I think that’s where Mike Norvell has to respond to that pressure and he’s got to tap into the locker room of ‘us against the world’ mentality. Nobody expects us to do anything. Everyone’s thinking I’m going to get fired by our own fan base.”

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Kanell acknowledged that pointing to last season’s one-possession losses isn’t unreasonable, but insisted the bigger issue remains the same.

“The bottom line is he knows this is a job at Florida State where the standard is higher than the last two seasons and he has to do better or else they’ll be looking for a new coach,” he said.

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Danny Kanell wasn’t saying the team needs to save its coach. His point was much simpler than that. Every player in that locker room has something to prove. QB Ashton Daniels has been written off before taking a meaningful snap, the offense is full of fresh faces trying to earn trust, and Tony White’s defense has to show it can live up to expectations.

Mike Norvell’s comments at ACC Kickoff suggested he understands why Danny Kanell sees the situation that way. Asked what he’d say to a frustrated Florida State fan base, the seventh-year coach skipped the sales pitch.

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“In reality, the words don’t matter, it’s about the action,” he said. “And that’s our focus. I could stand up here and say a lot of things, but it’s still about what’s going to show up. That’s what I believe in.”

The turnaround has been jarring, and that’s why nobody at Florida State is interested in hearing promises anymore. It wasn’t long ago that the Seminoles were back on top of the ACC. Now, they are trying to recover from consecutive losing seasons, with a 2-10 campaign in 2024 followed by a 5-7 record in 2025. That’s why Mike Norvell’s overall 38-34 record barely enters the conversation. Around Tallahassee, the bigger number is seven wins over the last two seasons.

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There’s another layer to all of this, though. Moving on from Mike Norvell wouldn’t come cheap. If Florida State fires him after the 2026 season, the buyout would be around $45.6 million. It’s a hefty price tag, but buyouts don’t silence hot-seat talk when a team isn’t winning.

That was Danny Kanell’s point. At Florida State, close isn’t good enough. The standard is competing for championships, and the last two seasons haven’t come close. Now it’s on the Seminoles to decide whether 2026 marks a comeback or the end of Mike Norvell’s run.