“If They Don’t Get Going Fast”: UNC Could Move on From Bill Belichick as Michael Lombardi Situation Makes Program a “Laughing Stock”

Bill Belichick arrived at UNC to make it the 33rd NFL franchise. Immediately, people expected the same standards that helped him win six Super Bowls with the Patriots. However, a glance at the program now reveals that the controversies seem never-ending. From locker room friction to culture complaints to the suspension of GM Michael Lombardi, Belichick hasn’t yet caught a break. According to a CFB journalist, the coach’s future at the Tar Heels could be in jeopardy if the team doesn’t improve on the field.

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“Bill Belichick has all sorts of issues going on behind [the scenes]. I don’t even know what substandard would be for them now,” The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman said during an August 11 NBC Sports appearance with Dan Patrick. “They went 4-8. Like when Mack Brown was there, they weren’t this bad. And even in the bad year Larry Fedora had when they won two games, they weren’t the laughing stock of college football.”

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Just a month before the start of the 2026 season, UNC placed GM Michael Lombardi on an indefinite administrative leave. The Chapel Hill program launched an investigation into Lombardi’s conduct and the front office’s management. ESPN reported that the program received a human resources complaint from a former employee regarding Lombardi. If that wasn’t enough, Belichick’s son and UNC’s DC Steve Belichick also went on an indefinite leave.

The timing of both pieces of news is a lot worse than many may imagine. For one, UNC is just three weeks away from its season opener against TCU in Dublin, Ireland. The game won’t be easy since TCU finished with a 9-win season last year and defeated UNC 48-14 on the road. So, if UNC again regresses to a 4-5 win season in 2026, there will be nowhere left for the NFL’s GOAT to hide.

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“If he has another 4-8 season, I can’t imagine that he’s going to want to deal with that again,” Feldman said. “You got a lot of off-field issues. They’ve really tried to reboot how they’re doing things. If they don’t get going fast, I’d be surprised if he came back for a third season.”

Belichick’s UNC has been a center of controversy since last year, in addition to the issues mentioned above. The College Sports Commission has also launched an investigation into UNC’s NIL and recruiting compliance. CBs coach Armond Hawkins had already gotten the suspension after the investigation was done into his “potential actions detrimental to the team and the university.” But that’s not all. Last year’s report about the locker room division had already put Belichick’s management under scrutiny.

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As per WRAL’s report, parents, players, and insiders called UNC’s culture an “unstructured mess” and a “complete disaster.” They alleged favoritism for specific players while accusing the coaching staff of a lack of communication.

Only results on the field will ease the pressure on Belichick. Unfortunately, the Tar Heels have a tougher schedule this year than they had in their 2025 campaign.

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