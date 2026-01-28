“IGNORANT”: Deion Sanders Goes on Rant as Bill Belichick Loses HOF Position

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders was one of the first to fire his opinion when ESPN dropped the news Tuesday. Bill Belichick would not be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame this year. The 73-year-old NFL legend stands for decades of dominance. Eight Super Bowl rings with six of them as the New England Patriots’ head coach. Still, it wasn’t enough to clear the 40-vote threshold from a 50-member panel.

“The Disrespect to Coach Belichick is straight out IGNORANT!” Deion Sanders ranted on X on January 27. “He’s arguably the BEST NFL COACH TO EVER COACH THE GAME! How quickly we forget the impact Coach Belichick made on all of us! @nfl WOW!”

Deion Sanders isn’t just jumping in to defend this curious snub. He’s always been an open admirer of Bill Belichick. Since transitioning to the college ranks at North Carolina in 2025, he’s openly called the Tar Heels’ head coach a friend and an influence. So, you can understand how it triggered his emotions.

Behind closed doors, Bill Belichick’s reaction shows a tired man who looks ready to give up. But it’s no less telling.

“Six Super Bowls isn’t enough?” he asked one associate, according to ESPN. “What does a guy have to do?”

“Puzzled” and “disappointed.” These are two emotions that Bill Belichick is high on right now, per multiple sources. But his record isn’t up for debate. He led the Patriots from 2000 onward, winning six Super Bowls, appearing in nine, and stacking 17 division titles. He finished with 266 regular-season wins in New England and 333 total wins including playoffs with the Patriots and Browns. Only Don Shula sits ahead of him.

Bill Belichick also won three AP NFL Coach of the Year awards and two Super Bowl rings as the New York Giants’ DC. Eight rings in total and no coach in league history has more. So why the delay? According to ESPN’s Don Van Natta Jr. and Seth Wickersham, two words came up repeatedly in the room. Spygate and Deflategate. Multiple sources said both scandals were discussed as reasons to slow the induction.

One anonymous voter claimed former Buffalo Bills and Indianapolis Colts GM Bill Polian told others Bill Belichick should “wait a year” as penance for Spygate, the 2007 scandal that cost New England a first-round pick and led to a $500,000 fine for the team and $250,000 for the head coach. Polian, now 83, forcefully denied the claim. He told Sports Illustrated’s Matt Verderame that the report was “totally and categorically untrue.”

In a separate ESPN interview, Bill Polian said he was “95 percent sure” he voted for Bill Belichick but couldn’t say with absolute certainty. He denied pushing for punishment but admitted he heard others float the idea. But the coach’s career did include blemishes. Spygate happened. Deflategate happened. Those facts are not in dispute. But this is where the Hall of Fame conversation turns blunt.

The Hall exists to recognize impact, dominance, and historical significance. It’s not there to relitigate punishments already handed down. Bill Belichick served his penalties, the wins and influence remained. Pretending otherwise doesn’t protect the game. And now the backlash has widened.

Deion Sanders finds supporters for Bill Belichick’s cause

The criticism didn’t stop with Deion Sanders. Former Dallas Cowboys coach Jimmy Johnson went straight for the voters.

“I would like to know the names of the [expletives] who did not vote for him… They are too cowardly to identify themselves,” he wrote. “PLEASE…If you did not vote for BB identify yourselves. Probably too much of a coward..Hide behind your SECRET BALLOT!!!”

Others piled on fast. Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes called the decision “insane.” Troy Aikman labeled it “a disappointing day for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.” JJ Watt joked that it must be a “knock-off Hall of Fame.” Even NBA legend LeBron James weighed in, calling the snub “IMPOSSIBLE, EGREGIOUS, and quite frankly DISRESPECTFUL.” When voices from every corner of sports are aligned, it usually means something went wrong.

The Hall of Fame declined to comment ahead of the Class of 2026 announcement at NFL Honors on February 5 in San Francisco. Bill Belichick will eventually get in but first-ballot status matters. But all we can really do is watch the process blink by.