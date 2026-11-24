Robert Griffin III is willing to put his Heisman Trophy on the line once again for Mississippi State. The former Baylor quarterback has renewed his unusual bet with Barstool Sports host Brandon Walker, promising to let him display the trophy for a year if the Bulldogs win the national championship next season.

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The original wager came in August 2026. Griffin, who won the Heisman Trophy in 2011, had promised Walker that he could display the trophy on his show’s studio set for one year if Mississippi State won the national championship this year. However, the Bulldogs are already out of CFP contention.

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During the November 23 episode of The BFW Show, Walker brought up their earlier agreement and asked Griffin about it. The former NFL quarterback admitted that things hadn’t worked out as expected. So he renewed the bet for another season.

“Next year, same bet. I’ll give you the same bet next year,” Griffin told Walker.

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Walker recalled that the Bulldogs had looked like a team capable of making a serious run early in the season. He also joked that Griffin had been lucky to avoid handing over the trophy.

“We didn’t get that close, but you got to admit, September, it was, we were headed towards being closer than you thought it was gonna be,” said Walker.

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Griffin, however, explained that he isn’t against Mississippi State.

“See, I wasn’t downing Mississippi State because I’m a believer in Jeff Lebby. I’m a believer in Camario Taylor, Philip Montgomery and the guys,” said Griffin. “Heisman is back there, ready for you, and it did look like it was going in that direction, but unfortunately, injuries got in the way.”

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But injuries changed the team’s season. Taylor suffered a foot injury that required season-ending surgery, leaving the Bulldogs without their starting quarterback. Mississippi State went on to lose six consecutive games, including a 41-9 defeat to Auburn on November 14.

The losing streak also raised questions about Lebby’s future. With an annual salary of $4.5 million, he entered the season under pressure to improve the team’s results.

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On November 21, Mississippi State finally got a win against Tennessee Tech. The Bulldogs defeated the FCS program 34-16, improving their record to 5-6 and ending their six-game losing streak.

Quarterback Billy Puckett threw for 232 yards and two touchdowns in the win. Wide receiver Anthony Evans III also had a big game, finishing with eight catches for 129 yards and a touchdown. Marquis Johnson added another receiving touchdown.

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The defense also played well, recording four sacks, 10 tackles for loss, and eight quarterback hurries. Lebby was pleased with the team’s effort but admitted that the season had brought plenty of challenges.

“There’s been a ton of adversity, and I’m not going to sit here and make excuses. At the end of the day, it is my job to make sure our football team is constantly ready to go play and ready to go win,” Lebby said after the game.

The Bulldogs are now scheduled to face No. 23 Ole Miss on November 27, giving Lebby a chance to end the regular season with a win against his former program.

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Walker even tried to sweeten the deal during their conversation, jokingly asking Griffin to make it a two-year arrangement.

Whether the Bulldogs can actually win a national championship next season remains to be seen. But Griffin has made it clear that he still believes in Lebby and is willing to make the same bet again.