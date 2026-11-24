After another disappointing season left the Buffaloes out of bowl contention, head coach Deion Sanders made it clear that he would be comfortable moving on if his time in Boulder came to an end.

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Sanders addressed the growing speculation during a press conference following Colorado’s 35-28 loss to Cincinnati on November 21. When asked about his future, he made his stance clear.

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“Do you think that bothers me? Do you think that causes me to lose sleep or rest? Do you think that affects or infects my life?” Sanders said, as reported by DNVR Buffs on X. “I’m here on assignment for these kids. And if I’m not here any longer, I’ll move on to God’s next assignment.”

The response comes at a difficult time for Sanders and Colorado. The loss to Cincinnati dropped the Buffaloes to 4-7 overall and 2-6 in the Big 12, officially ending their hopes of reaching a bowl game. It also marked Sanders’ third losing season in four years with the team.

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Colorado finished 9-4 in 2024, its only winning season under Sanders. However, the team struggled again in 2025, finishing 3-9, and has failed to make a solid run this season.

The Cincinnati defeat was particularly frustrating because Colorado fell behind 14-0 early, committed four turnovers, and struggled to contain the Bearcats’ passing attack. Quarterback Isaac Wilson threw three interceptions, while Cincinnati’s JC French completed 18 of 19 passes for 208 yards and two touchdowns.

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Sanders took responsibility for the performance after the game.

“You gotta give Cincinnati a tremendous amount of credit, but it don’t seem like to me the better team was victorious,” he told reporters. “We all showed up last week, and you saw the results. We didn’t all show up this week. That’s on me. I got to make that happen. That’s on me.”

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His comments about moving on have added to questions surrounding his future, especially given the financial commitment Colorado made to keep him. Sanders signed a five-year, $54 million contract extension in March 2025 that runs through 2029. He is set to earn $11 million in 2027.

However, dismissing him would not be cheap. According to On3’s Pete Nakos, Sanders’ buyout is approximately $25 million if Colorado fires him before the end of 2026.

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The university also has financial concerns beyond Sanders’ contract. Colorado’s athletic department has projected a $27 million budget deficit, making the cost of replacing its head coach and coaching staff another major consideration.

Nakos also reported that sources did not expect a final decision on Sanders’ future until after the regular-season finale against UCF.

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“Colorado and Deion Sanders are 1-10 on the road the last two years. With a buyout of approximately $25 million, it remains to be seen if the Buffaloes have the money to move on from Sanders,” Nakos reported.

For now, there is no confirmed decision from Colorado or Sanders about a possible separation. Sanders, meanwhile, appears comfortable with whatever comes next. He ended his response by putting his current situation into perspective.

“Because I’m in the third quarter of life,” he said. “I may be losing games, but I’m winning life.”

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With Colorado’s season ending against UCF, the questions surrounding Sanders’ $54 million contract and his future in Boulder are unlikely to disappear anytime soon.