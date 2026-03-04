Illinois Alum Reveals College Football Nearly Paralyzed His Father Amid Drew Dalman Retirement

When ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Drew Dalman informed the team he’s retiring at 27, the internet went wild. He left Stanford University in 2021, built his resume with the Atlanta Falcons, then signed a three-year, $42 million deal with the Chicago Bears last March. And now, five NFL seasons and a Pro Bowl honor later, the center is hanging up his cleats.

The first reaction across Bears fans was predictable. “Why?” And that’s the universal question surrounding Drew Dalman’s move right now because he was one of the best at his position last season. He didn’t miss a single rep and ranked eighth in ESPN’s pass block win rate and seventh among centers, per PFF. Fans questioned if he didn’t want to chase the ring and some even joked this is the outcome of playing with Caleb Williams. But an Illinois alum provided some clarity with a personal touch.

Connor Pils, an Illinois alum from the Gies College of Business and a diehard Illini fan, posted a deep response on X on March 3. He mentioned how his father who played D1 football was practicing one day and felt his arms go numb. Doctors later told him that one or two more hits could have left him paralyzed for life. So, he’s right in calling the hate towards Dalman’s decision “appalling” and “absolutely disgusting.”

“The reaction to the Drew Dalman news is extremely disappointing,” he wrote. “You don’t know him, what factors went into this, or how much his health has already been affected. I love football as much as anyone, but also acknowledge that it is an extremely dangerous sport and one that severely impacts the long-term health of players.”

As much as that’s the reality fans have to accept, the loss cuts deep for the Bears who allowed 25 sacks including the postseason. They ranked third-best in the league in rushing attack at 2,456 yards as Caleb Williams’ sack rate dropped from 10.8 percent to 4.1 percent and total sacks fell from 68 to 24. At the center of that transformation was Drew Dalman.

Williams even gave him an Avengers nickname “Hulk.” Not because he was loud, but because he was the brains of the operation. And now he’s walking away because apparently, he decided football isn’t worth whatever it might cost him long-term.

Not all football players build a lifelong career out of it, no matter how much they’re paid. Drew Dalman has options, already earning a mechanical engineering degree from Stanford. And at 27, with his health intact, as far as we know, he chose to move on. For Bears fans, that’s a reality they wish they don’t have to face but it might be the smartest decision of his life. So where does Chicago go from here?

Who will replace Drew Dalman at center?

With Drew Dalman retiring, the Bears are once again hunting for a center. Chicago’s backup, Ryan Bates, is a free agent while Luke Newman is developmental. Moving Jonah Jackson to center weakens right guard and doesn’t guarantee improvement as he struggled in limited center snaps in Los Angeles. So they’ll potentially move outside.

The free-agent market is top-heavy. Tyler Linderbaum is the crown jewel, widely regarded as one of the best overall free agents available. His projected market value sits around $17.7 million annually. Tyler Biadasz, coming off his stint with Washington, carries a projected value north of $10 million. Connor McGovern is another experienced name, though depth across the position is thin.

There are budget options too. Graham Glasgow was just released by Detroit and has ties to Ben Johnson. Lloyd Cushenberry is another recently released veteran. But none will match Drew Dalman who was the first Pro Bowl center in Chicago since Olin Kreutz. As for him, he leaves the game on his own terms with a quiet decision that sparked loud reactions. But the Bears will find another center as the 27-year-old decided his future mattered more than one more snap.