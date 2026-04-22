“I’m a Full-Time Mom”: Deion Sanders’ Daughter Opens Up About Motherhood Struggles

For Deiondra Sanders, the dream of a two-parent household was a core part of her plan for motherhood. Now, as a new single mom, she’s opening up about the difficult reality of that dream being taken away.

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“I keep going because I have to,” Deiondra wrote on X. “I’m a full-time mom, and Snow [her son] depends on me. I stay faithful, but it’s always something. I feel like my pregnancy and motherhood experience were taken from me. Just praying things get better soon.”

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Deiondra’s post wasn’t explicit enough to reveal the exact source of her struggles, but the events in her life lately made it easy for readers to understand her pain point. Not long after she posted, comments regarding her breakup last year flooded her timeline.

The 34-year-old has a story that is not the typical motherhood story. Just a few months after her engagement in July 2024 and the birth of her son on August 9, she and her fiancé, R&B singer Jacquees, broke up

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Their breakup involved them washing their dirty linen in public, with the pair throwing both subtle and direct shade at each other repeatedly on the internet. In no time, it escalated into a family war between Deiondra and Jacquees’ family.

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Her parenting philosophy and her dream were always to give her child a healthy home with both parents, since she did not have that from her father and mother. However, she has found a way to constantly ward off negativity and channel her positive energy and undivided attention to her son. She has often mentioned this as the reason why she tried to fight to keep her relationship with Jacquees.

In an episode of Heir Time, she was asked what drew her to him and did not hesitate to respond: “My son.”

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“Before I knew I was pregnant, I had broken up with him,” she revealed on the podcast. “I really wanted my family to work… I really kept trying and trying and trying because I wanted my family to work. [Because] I wanted that two-parent household. I wanted to grow up where my son, you know, has mommy and daddy and that stuff. So, it was like, I really kept trying because of my son,” she added.

Being the daughter of a highly successful dual-sport legend means a permanent habitation under the spotlight, and regardless of how she feels about her union with Jacquees, she has to move on from her struggles and give her son the best life possible.

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Deiondra Sanders is shown much love

After her post explaining her struggles as a mother, Deiondra made a follow-up post to express how much love people have shown her since then.

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Luckily, Deiondra is surrounded by a loving family, with whom she shares the spotlight. Just last week, she celebrated her 34th birthday, and her dad, Deion Sanders, shared a post on Instagram, calling her his “favorite child.”

“Happy Birthday to my Favorite child @deiondrasanders. She’s a great person, wonderful mother, a friend u can count on, she keeps it 💯 & she’s a family 1st type of person! I’m so proud of u baby. #SnowsMama #Owwa.”

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Alongside building a playground for her son, who shares a birthday with Coach Prime, the Colorado head coach was also there in the heat of the breakup to check on Deiondra and ensure she was spiritually strong.