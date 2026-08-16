“I’m All He’s Got”: Deion Sanders’ CU Buffs Star Reveals His True Motivation After Transferring From SEC School

Every college athlete claims they are chasing an NFL dream, but for Colorado’s new defensive back Randon Fontenette, the stakes changed the second he held his newborn son. Stepping onto the field in Boulder under head coach Deion Sanders, the former SEC star is no longer playing just for personal glory. He is playing with the urgent deadline of a father who knows someone is depending on every single snap.

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Opening up at Colorado’s Fall Sports Media Day, Fontenette reflected on how becoming a father reshaped his career goals. “That’s been a goal since I was, I want to say, in first grade. You know, I always told my friends the stuff that I would have, and I have it now, but I’m not in the NFL yet, so it’s like I’m still where I want to be. You know, it’s good. I have a son. I got to feed my family, but I’m not where I want to be. I want to be a top NFL safety,” Fontenette told Oliver Hayes.

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“I have a little me, so even though I didn’t expect it or like something that I, you know, wanted from God, like it happened. So I kind of feel like it was a blessing in disguise, bro, because it made me go harder just knowing if I lose, I feel like he loses because like I’m all he got, you know. But you know, it’s extra motivation, but it’s also a good thing.”

For Fontenette, fatherhood became a reality check. It gave him someone to fight for and another reason to keep pushing when things get difficult.

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That turning point came unexpectedly during his freshman year of college. He received a surprise call from back home and realized he suddenly had to put his “big boy pants” on.

He became a father to a son who is now two years old and will turn three this September. Fontenette calls the life-changing moment a true blessing in disguise that completely rewrote his perspective on life and also gave him an even stronger reason to succeed.

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That motivation also played a role in his decision to transfer to the Colorado Buffaloes under head coach Deion Sanders. For a defensive back with NFL dreams, getting the chance to learn from a Hall of Famer like “Coach Prime” is hard to pass up. Fontenette understands that the journey is about building character through process, not just winning.

Before joining Coach Prime’s squad, Fontenette proved his mettle in the SEC as a versatile defensive anchor for Vanderbilt. Over two seasons in Nashville, he earned a reputation as a defensive Swiss Army knife, playing everywhere from box safety to slot corner. His signature college moment came during Vanderbilt’s shock upset of top-ranked Alabama, where he intercepted a pass and sprinted into the end zone for a game-changing pick-six.

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Now that he is with Colorado, the coaching staff is expecting him to step right in and patch up a heavily reconstructed secondary. With one full year of college eligibility left to play, his draft stock is already starting to heat up in the scouting community.

Considering all aspects, his elite physical frame and his unbreakable parental motivation, Fontenette has all the ingredients to become a household name. He is a player to watch closely as Colorado navigates a highly anticipated football season.