“I’m An Uber Eats Driver”: Fired ESPN Host Gives Sad Career Update

Former ESPN broadcaster Max McGee’s latest Instagram reel does not look like a typical comeback story. It opens with a brutal contrast: a clip of him on SportsCenter, then a phone map showing Uber Eats deliveries.

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“Two years ago, this was me,” Max McGee said. “Today, I’m an Uber Eats driver.”

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In one line, he sums up the two years since he lost what he once called his dream job. Having joined the company in 2022, ESPN terminated him in February 2024 after an HR investigation tied to a complaint from a female employee, The Athletic reported.

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Now, his latest reel isn’t really about delivering food. It’s about what rebuilding looks like when nobody is watching. Max McGee walks viewers through an ordinary day. He gets his morning walk in because, as he puts it, small habits keep him accountable. He heads to another job interview; he laughs about spending his own money traveling to stations that ultimately never hired him.

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“One station had me visit three different times on my own dime, and I still didn’t get the job,” he said. “Boo freaking hoo.”

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Before SportsCenter, McGee spent years in small markets, driving through the night after late shifts and counting every mile. He once told a podcast he applied to more than 250 stations before anyone said yes. Now, those same roads just have a different app on his phone.

He grabs a cheap CAVA Eats lunch, checks in with his agent, sends more emails, and keeps applying. There isn’t a dramatic breakthrough waiting at the end of the video, but that’s the point. He also revealed something many people never knew.

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“I actually drove for Uber during my last job,” he said, explaining that living alone in Connecticut left him with too much downtime.

But instead of folding and giving up, Max McGee is seeing things through a clearer lens, and his resilience is on point.

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“This has actually been my favorite part of the journey,” he added. “It shows who’s really in your corner. It tests your faith, and it’s brought out the best in me. Oh, you thought we were going to lay down and die? Nah.”

This post follows another emotional video he shared in late June, where he publicly addressed his ESPN exit for the first time.

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Max McGee breaks silence on ESPN exit

Max McGee largely remained silent after his dismissal. But now, he’s offering his side of the story.

“In February 2024, I lost my dream job at ESPN,” he said. “There was an HR investigation. I participated in it. At the end of that process, I was terminated.”

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He added that he was never given the specific details of the complaint and still doesn’t fully understand the reasons behind the decision. But he did admit the fallout has been painful.

“I’ve driven Uber,” he said. “I’ve moved back home. I’ve questioned myself. I’ve been angry. I’ve been embarrassed. I’ve been disappointed. And I’ve wondered whether I’d ever work in television again.”

Getting to ESPN was never easy. He dropped out of community college, worked at a restaurant in Cherry Hill, and logged more than 250 rejections from TV stations before landing small-market jobs and, eventually, SportsCenter.

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During the pandemic, Max McGee reached out to an ESPN employee on LinkedIn looking for one opportunity. Three months later, he auditioned, and ESPN hired him two weeks after that. His recent social media posts show how his life has been ever since the thing he chased his whole life disappeared.

“You don’t always get closure,” he said. “You don’t always get a perfect explanation. Sometimes all you can decide is whether you’re going to keep going… This isn’t the end of my story. It’s just a chapter.”

We never know if television would give him another chance. But if persistence counted as airtime, Max McGee would already be back behind the desk. Hopefully, there’s a light at the end of the tunnel.