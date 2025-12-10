‘I’m disappointed’: Heisman Voter Breaks Silence on Jacob Rodriguez Snub After Wife’s Bold Stance Against Officials

The Heisman Trophy has a long-standing bias against defensive players, and for Texas Tech’s Jacob Rodriguez, that history just became personal. Out of 89 unique winners since 1935, only two primarily defensive players have ever taken home the award: Charles Woodson in 1997 and Travis Hunter last year — both of whom had to be two-way stars. So, where does that leave a pure defensive force like Rodriguez?

It undoubtedly looks like a game that is rigged from the beginning in favor of offensive players. A veteran college football announcer and Heisman trophy voter himself echoed the same sentiments about Rodriguez’s Heisman snub. “I’m not allowed to say who I voted for in my @HeismanTrophy balloting, but I can’t fathom his say and will that I’m disappointed this young man won’t be in New York this Saturday Night👆he, in my opinion, should have been invited. @TexasTechFB,” wrote FOX Sports’ Tim Brando on X.

Talk about an illustrious season, the Jacob Rodriguez case is compelling for the Heisman. From coming as a walk-on, sleeping on his brother’s apartment floor, and taking a student loan, Rodriguez methodically built his career from the ground up. Gradually, the 6’1″ and 230lbs linebacker earned a scholarship from Virginia and sat behind other stalwarts, waiting for his turn. And when the opportunity came, no one was better than him.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Wichita Falls, Texas native transferred to Texas Tech in the 2022 season and accumulated 29 tackles in just his first season. Last year, Jacob produced 127 tackles and 5 sacks, and in 2025, he is the major reason for Texas Tech’s success. The Red Raiders’ senior has notched 114 tackles so far and a sack, captaining the team to win the Big 12 title game against BYU. The feat is utterly dominant and historic, considering the Red Raiders won a legit conference title back in 1955.

Compared to 2012 Heisman runner-up Manti Te’o’s season, where he had 113 tackles and seven interceptions, Rodriguez’s inclusion among the Heisman finalists seems to be a no-brainer. Under Jacob’s leadership, the Red Raiders allowed just 3.9 yards per play and 10.92 points per game, ranking among the top handful of defenses nationally in both categories.

ADVERTISEMENT

That’s unprecedented for a program whose pass defense ranked around 124th nationally in 2024. Still, the player has won the Nagurski trophy, awarded to the best defensive player in the country. Moreover, he has also won the Butkus award, given to the best LB in the nation. Despite winning two major trophies, Rodriguez’s Heisman snub will still sting, and his wife has also been vocal about it.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Jacob Rodriguez’s wife reacts harshly to her husband’s Heisman snub

Jacob is married to Emma, a West Point graduate and currently an Army Blackhawk helicopter pilot. She has been with Jacob at every moment and is probably his biggest fan. The duo exchanged vows in 2023. Not to mention, the couple also launched a philanthropic initiative just four days ago, dedicated to military veteran families. However, when Jacob was snubbed from the Heisman finalists’ list, Emma took notice.

“@HeismanTrophy if it’s an Offensive Player Award, just say that,” wrote Emma on X. It’s hard to argue against her. Jacob has been pivotal for the Red Raiders, achieving a 12-1 record. In doing that, he accumulated 61 solo tackles, four interceptions, and several forced fumbles. Not to mention, the senior returned an incredible 69-yard touchdown. But all of that wasn’t enough to invite him to New York.

Currently, Vandy’s Diego Pavia, Indiana’s Fernando Mendoza, and Ohio State’s Julian Sayin have been named the finalists. Apart from them, Notre Dame’s Jeremiyah Love also makes the list to win the coveted trophy. While Jeremiyah Love has been without a doubt dominant throughout the season, a 1,372-yard performance still isn’t enough for a Heisman case.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cam Skattebo, for instance, produced 1,711 yards last season and singlehandedly almost shook up Texas, and yet he didn’t make the finalists’ list for the Heisman. Jacob Rodriguez could have easily made the list in place of Love, and perhaps even won the Heisman. Except as Rodriguez’s wife Emma said, the award seems like an offensive trophy.