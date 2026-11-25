The countdown to Thanksgiving has begun, and for many families, that means grocery runs, gift shopping and a race against the clock to get everything ready. Karrueche Tran, however, seems to be having a tougher time than expected.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

She recently shared a glimpse of her pre-Thanksgiving hustle, and things don’t seem to be going quite as smoothly as she might have hoped. Taking to Instagram, she posted a video showcasing a spread of dishes, including pot roast, roasted chicken, blackened salmon, mac and cheese, candied yams, green beans with smoked turkey, and creamed corn.

ADVERTISEMENT

While it’s unclear whether she prepared everything herself, her caption certainly suggests she spent quite a bit of time in the kitchen getting ready for Thanksgiving.

“I’m exhaustedddddd Been cooking since last night,” the post captioned.

ADVERTISEMENT

Thanksgiving has long been a special occasion for Tran, who clearly enjoys spending time in the kitchen. Back in 2022, during a conversation with Hello Beautiful, she even revealed that cheese is her go-to dish for the holiday, making it a staple of her Thanksgiving spread.

“I’ve also gotten into baking, so I’m going to make a cheesecake the night before and a peach crisp as well. I’m part Vietnamese, and some of my Vietnamese relatives are coming down, and my uncle, he brings so much Vietnamese food; it’s like a restaurant, or somewhere they go to, and they order like catering-style food,” said Tran.

ADVERTISEMENT

“One of my favorite dishes year-round is mac and cheese and I think I’ve mastered it finally. I’m excited about that. So we’re gonna have stuffing, green beans, all the traditional Thanksgiving stuff, but also I’ll be able to have a Vietnamese Thanksgiving as well.”

Well, coming back to her recent Thanksgiving preparations, the amount of cooking is quite a surprise, especially considering that she recently revealed she had been struggling with severe allergies and even complained about how they had affected her appearance on Instagram.

ADVERTISEMENT

“My allergies are going crazy. I think I ate something with some wheat in it yesterday,” she said.

She didn’t dwell on what might have triggered the issue, briefly pointing to wheat as a possible culprit before shifting the conversation to sweet potatoes. She revealed that she has prepared them before and genuinely enjoys them.

ADVERTISEMENT

Her sweet potato recipe is simple: she bakes them, slices them, adds a drizzle of sauce, covers the dish with foil and returns it to the oven.

However, allergies have been a recurring nuisance for her. In 2025, she described her seasonal allergies as the “worst they’ve ever been” and even shared a picture of herself wearing nasal strips. The struggle resurfaced in March 2026, when she posted another video discussing her severe seasonal allergies and sinus issues.

ADVERTISEMENT

Well, she appears to be all set for Thanksgiving and will likely spend the holiday with her family. But what about Deion Sanders?

The Colorado head coach could have his hands full with the team’s upcoming clash against UCF, potentially leaving him little time for the festivities. Neither Sanders nor Tran has made any official statements about their Thanksgiving plans, but for now, that seems to be the likely scenario.