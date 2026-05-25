“I’m finally moving on”: Lane Kiffin Addresses Awkward LSU Moment Involving His Daughter’s Boyfriend

Lane Kiffin is learning to laugh at a strange family twist in LSU football. Talking about his daughter Landry’s relationship with LSU linebacker Whit Weeks, Kiffin said he is finally moving on from the awkward part of it.

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“I do this all the time. I’ll be talking to people and think, ‘God, I probably shouldn’t say this at all,’” Kiffin said on Pardon My Take Podcast. “Then the next thing is, ‘Hey, you know, I really shouldn’t say this, but…’ and then you say it anyway. We do it all the time. I was initially going to be like, ‘Yeah, I host my daughter’s boyfriend.’ I’m finally moving on from that.”

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The timing made it even stranger because the relationship became public just before Ole Miss met LSU. Lane Kiffin understands the kind of strange situation he finds himself in, even if no one initially called for it. His daughter, Landry Kiffin, did not necessarily set out with the aim of dating her father’s player. In fact, when the relationship was made public, Lane Kiffin was the head coach at Ole Miss Rebels, and Whit Weeks was a star linebacker at LSU.

With LSU, Whit Weeks has recorded 198 tackles, five sacks, two forced fumbles, and one interception so far. But for his battle with injuries, his numbers would have been much better. After his breakout season in 2024, Weeks dislocated his ankle in the 2024 Texas Bowl versus Baylor and fractured the same ankle in the Tigers’ loss to Kiffin’s former program, Ole Miss.

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Imago Landry Kiffin and Whit Weeks | Credits: Instagram

Having to coach his daughter’s boyfriend may feel awkward, but Kiffin is a huge admirer of the couple. With their relationship very much in the public eye, Kiffin has resolved to “just embrace” and “go with it,” expressing that he is “glad those two are happy together.” As for Weeks, Kiffin called him an “outstanding kid” from a great family.

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Before Kiffin’s arrival, Weeks was meant to enter the NFL draft. However, he chose to stay back in Baton Rouge for one year before going pro. He announced his decision to stay via Instagram.

“College football is too much fun to leave. And there is no better place to be right now than Baton Rouge, Louisiana. All I want to do is ball in the purple and gold. See you in September.”

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Talking about September, this coming one makes it one year since Lane Kiffin went public about his daughter’s relationship with Weeks. Expectedly, their relationship dynamics may change a bit, but Kiffin’s move to LSU seems more like a situation that will strengthen his bond with the linebacker.

Kiffin trolled Weeks after LSU’s loss to Ole Miss

Last September, after the relationship became public, Lane Kiffin made a subtle comment on it before the Ole Miss Rebels versus the LSU Tigers game. The former Rebels coach remarked that he was going to “take the over” on the game. And after delivering on his promise with a 24-19 victory over the Tigers, Kiffin did not miss the chance to troll his daughter’s boyfriend.

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“We believe in our players, we go for it on fourth down a lot, and glad to make plays,” Kiffin said after the win, and added, “I’m looking for Whit right now to see if we covered the over.”

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The 2025 victory was Kiffin’s sixth time playing against LSU in as many years. In the Magnolia Bowl, he had a 3-3 record, with his wins coming in odd-numbered years (2021, 2023, 2025), and his defeats coming in even-numbered years. Now, he enters 2026 in anticipation of his seventh Magnolia Bowl. But this time, he will be on LSU’s side for the first time.