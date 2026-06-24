“I’m Not Body Shaming”: Deion Sanders Responds to 340lb Colorado Star After Not Giving Him Merchandise For 2 Years

If there’s one player on Colorado’s roster who can make Deion Sanders laugh without even trying, it’s Yahya Attia. The sophomore OL has become one of the most recognizable personalities inside the Buffs program at 6’4 and 340 pounds. But it’s his relationship with Coach Prime that continues to make him a fan favorite.

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That bond was on display this week when Deion Sanders shared a lighthearted video on social media alongside the caption, “I Love our Bigs, they work hard and they are Hilarious.”

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In the video, Yahya Attia jokingly brought up a complaint he’s been making for the past two years. He still hasn’t received some of Coach Prime’s branded merchandise because it doesn’t come in his size. When the head coach pushed back, the Egyptian player lightheartedly accused him of “body shaming.”

“I’m not body shaming,” Deion Sanders responded while laughing. “There’s a difference between body shaming. We ain’t got no drawers that big.”

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The exchange got even funnier when Baylor transfer DL Samu Taumanupepe joined the conversation and suggested Colorado needed bigger models for the apparel line. The funniest moment came when Attia pointed out something Deion Sanders probably couldn’t argue with.

“You got a lot of fans that look like me though,” he said.

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“You want me to put two, three XLs together?” the head coach joked as everyone burst out laughing.

But what Deion Sanders is trying to do here is to promote his growing apparel brand. Through DeionSanders21.com, he has launched a lifestyle clothing line built around his longtime mantra – “Look good, feel good, play good.”

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The collection features everything from hoodies and T-shirts to performance wear and boxer briefs, giving fans a chance to buy into the Prime brand beyond football. The only problem, according to Yahya Attia, is that the size chart still hasn’t caught up with everyone.

The jokes may grab headlines, but the relationship behind them is what makes the story interesting. Last season, Deion Sanders openly admitted that Yahya Attia was one of his favorite players on the roster.

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“First of all, he wants to change his name to Sanders,” he said. “He really does. That’s no joke. He wants to change his name to Sanders. Everyone on the team knows that he’s one of my favorites.”

The Colorado coach explained that Shedeur and Shilo Sanders took Yahya Attia under their wing when he arrived in Boulder. For a young player adjusting to life in the US, those relationships mattered because his path to Boulder is unlike almost anyone else’s in college football. Born in Egypt and raised in Austria, he played for the Vienna Vikings before earning a spot at the NFL Academy in London. Today, he’s no longer just an international success story. He is becoming a true contributor for Colorado.

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Deion Sanders’ big guy is more than just a personality

While Yahya Attia’s sense of humor gets plenty of attention, his performance on the field has been equally important. During the 2025 season, he appeared in 10 games and started four while playing multiple positions across the O-line.

Colorado even used him at TE in certain situations. His versatility became invaluable for the Buffs. Even more impressive, he allowed zero sacks throughout the season while earning PFF Big 12 Left Guard of the Week honors (week 11).

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The same can be said for Samu Taumanupepe, whose appearance in the video added another layer to the fun. The former Texas A&M and Baylor DL transferred to Colorado in January and immediately embraced a leadership role. Back in February, the 6’3, 375-pounder declared that the Buffs’ D-line would become the team’s most physical position group. Deion Sanders is clearly counting on that mentality.

But for all the conversations about wins, losses, and roster building, moments like this remind people why Colorado continues to attract attention. The program has expectations and pressure. But it also has a head coach comfortable enough to joke with his players.