“I’m Not Changing”: Jon Sumrall Makes Feelings Clear as Urban Meyer Pressure Piles Up on New Florida HC

Varied opinions aside, Jon Sumrall’s arrival at Florida has brought a difference. The Gators ended last year with a 4-8 record, losing four seasons in five years. But now, sportsbooks are interestingly floating a 7.5 win total for 2026. With such expectations come high pressure but the 43-year-old is choosing to meet that pressure his own way.

Jon Sumrall’s latest appearance on Bleav Network’s SEC State of Mind gave insight into his mind. When host Taylor Davis asked him about a challenge every modern coach is wrestling with, which is balancing discipline with relationships, he leaned into authenticity.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“You have to build that relationship through trust, and I’m authentic and genuine,” he said. “What you see is what you get. I’m not smart enough to have more than one personality. I don’t change… and I’m not changing for anybody. If you like it, great, and if you don’t like it, I’m good, it’s fine. I think, when you get around young people, they feel authenticity, and they feel genuine behavior.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Sumrall has added a little bit of his own personality to the Florida brand. Sure, this is a team that has a massive challenge ahead of him; he can still go on to have a losing season in its first year as head coach. But right now, Florida seems fired up to face that challenge. This time last year, not a lot of experts would have had that confidence about Florida.

Sumrall, rolling on the wave of his success at Tulane, brought in a Florida transfer portal class ranked 12th nationally. He also retained key contributors like Jadan Baugh, Vernell Brown, and Jayden Woods, and has been aggressive on the recruiting trail. It sounds like a solid foundation for a new head coach. But it all comes down to the larger picture; Florida football is not as easy as Tulane football. Can Sumrall, and his unchanging personality, really carry the Gators to success?

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Multiple coaches questioned Florida’s portal strategy in a recent poll. They have 29 new transfers led by former Auburn standout WR Eric Singleton Jr. One Group of 6 coach expected a bigger talent influx with a new head coach coming in. Another questioned the Gators’ move in prioritizing retention over acquisition. Another SEC staffer bluntly said, “I don’t know what Florida is doing.”

That’s the gamble Jon Sumrall is making. He’s building from within instead of chasing quick fixes, and not everyone can see the big picture yet. It’s been a long time since Florida tasted greatness on the gridiron, which is why there are doubts around Sumrall. The fact that he’s won three conference championships in the four years of his head coaching career pales when it comes to the amount of risks he has faced at Gainesville. That’s why the new Gators head coach is eager to attack this problem from the get-go

ADVERTISEMENT

Jon Sumrall addresses the Urban Meyer pressure

Florida is a three-time national championship program with a 771-454-40 record. The last one came to Gainesville in 2008, thanks to former head coach Urban Meyer. Sumrall, however, is one of the few head coaches in the FBS who have come close to the Natty, despite still being a new head coach. He took Tulane to their maiden playoff appearance last year, and that potential is why Florida hired him. However, the amount of work it might take for him to work that magic in Florida might be troubling him.

“I want to win right now, like today,” he admitted. “I’m a little uncomfortable because we’re so far away from where I want us to be that I just, not gonna lie, I’m a little on edge.”

ADVERTISEMENT

That pressure stems from the reality of what he inherited. When he got the job on November 30, he walked into a program with a fractured roster, more than 30 portal departures, and over 50 new players trying to find cohesion. While there’s depth, there’s very little proven production, and losing a talent like QB DJ Lagway only makes that climb steeper. It was compounded by the loss of star running back Ja’Kobi Jackson to the portal.

It’ll take a long time for Sumrall to reach Urban Meyer’s level of success at Florida. But he is slowly inching his way towards this coveted goal, braving all the negativity. He’s going to do it his way, and the college football world should be on the lookout for that edge when Florida takes to the field this fall.