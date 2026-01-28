“I’m Not Over 60”: Deion Sanders Offended After Public Insult

Age is just a number, but Colorado’s head coach, Deion Sanders, begs to differ. During an episode of his We Got Time Today show with comedian Loni Love, Sanders swiftly corrected his guest, who got his age wrong. He refused to take that slip, turning it into a classic Coach Prime moment.

Just when Loni Love said, “When you’re over 60, you start losing your…” Deion Sanders didn’t wait a single moment to correct her.

“I’m not over 60, Lina. Okay?” Sanders said. “Lina, I’m not over 60. Y’all better zoom in. Y’all better zoom in. Y’all better zoom in. Hey, cameraman, can you zoom in so she can see? I got a little, you know what they call them things, the claws? I got that fixed.”

The moment looked intense, but Deion Sanders took it in a lighthearted way, joking around about it. Regardless, Coach Prime made it pretty clear that he doesn’t want people to round off his age to “60” or more when he is 58 years old. Sanders never got insecure about his age, even when he became a grandfather, but it turns out he still needs time to process that 60 is not far away anymore.

The reason why it pushed him to correct the numbers surrounding his age is the endless trolling from the fans aimed at Coach Prime and his girlfriend, Karrueche Tran’s age difference. Back in August, when their dating rumors took off, fans started trolling their relationship, commenting on their 21-year age difference. Sanders is 58, and Tran is 37.

On top of that, age matters to coaches. It has been a constant talking point for veteran coaches. Everything comes down to their strength, stamina, and longevity. Back when Joe Paterno was coaching at Penn State, his team struggled from 2000 to 2004, holding an overall record of 26–33. And all blame came straight to Paterno’s age as fans threw jabs at his advancing age. Nevertheless, they did win the Alamo Bowl in 2002.

Now, older coaches do lead teams, like Bill Belichick taking over UNC at the age of 73 or Nick Saban handling his team until 71 years of age. But the age shaming is constant if the team underperforms. Knowing Colorado’s condition, finishing 3-9 in the 2025 season, Deion Sanders can’t take any more chances.

Let’s not forget the media and fans constantly follow Sanders’s every move, so attention to detail is very important. Plus, looking at his style and the way Sanders carries himself, he is not a typical 58-year-old person. In addition to his sensitivity about his age, Sanders is also becoming more public about his relationship with Karrueche Tran.

Deion Sanders gets real about his relationship

Deion Sanders is known for his bold takes and confidence, but when it comes to his love life, he tends to keep it private. However, that changed this week when he opened up about his relationship with actress Karrueche Tran. Talking about it on We Got Time Today, Sanders praised Tran for bringing peace and joy into his life while he was facing the toughest battle of his life.

He described her as “a good woman” who lifted his spirit during his tough time.

“Good woman, good person, has added so much to my life and my days and my moments,” Sanders said. “And I’m smiling.”

Now, Deion Sanders’s comment on his relationship stood out because he has been dodging this topic for months. Back in July, he joked about the question about Tran during his appearance on Asante Samuel’s podcast. He said, “We got a bad connection,” pretending that the call had dropped.

But it looks like he is now in a better position to talk about his relationship. The rumors of them dating had already begun during December 2024, and this got real when Tran was seen sitting beside Sanders, crying in the hospital during his bladder cancer treatment. Now, with that motivation in his life, Deion Sanders is gearing up for a better 2026 season.