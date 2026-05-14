“I’m Not Ready”: Kalen DeBoer Confirms Stance on Alabama’s QB Room Battle

Last season, Kalen DeBoer was sure Alabama had ‘the guy’ at QB long before making the official announcement. But in 2026, the battle for the starting QB role between redshirt junior Austin Mack and redshirt freshman Keelon Russell is very close. When former Alabama QB Greg McElroy tried to get any indication from the Tide head coach, DeBoer was candid about the situation.

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“I’m not ready. I’m not ready,” said the Alabama head coach with a smile during his Thursday appearance on ESPN’s Always College Football with Greg McElroy.

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At the end of last year’s spring camp, OC Ryan Grubb stated that Ty Simpson would be the QB1 “if we played tomorrow,” and even DeBoer echoed that sentiment. But the 2026 spring practice saw growth and ceilings in both Mack and Russell to take on that role, putting the Alabama head coach in a tough position. The competition will stretch deep into fall camp, and that could help Kalen DeBoer make a decision.

“I talk about the ceiling for some of these guys. I think it’s what’s the floor?” said DeBoer. “Knowing at the very least we’re at this point, like it leaves a lot of optimism on what that room’s going to be and what it’s going to lead to as far as production on the football field each and every Saturday.”

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Last season, Mack and Russell both served as backup QBs, playing behind Simpson. But Mack was thrust into his biggest moment when Simpson went down in the CFP quarterfinal loss to Indiana, and the redshirt sophomore completed 11 of 16 passes for 103 yards under intense pressure, stepping onto the national stage.

Meanwhile, Russell, as a true freshman, took the field in two games and showed his potential. Against Eastern Illinois, he recorded 7-for-9 for 78 yards, earning Offensive Skill Player of the Week honors. Before that, in his very first collegiate snaps against Louisiana–Monroe, he went 4-of-6 for 65 yards. Despite that, Mack holds the experience edge, having spent three seasons under DeBoer, going back to Washington.

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Yet, following the annual spring game surge, experts slightly favor Russell over Mack for the starting job. But nothing is settled.

Who could win Kalen DeBoer’s QB1 role?

During the 2026 A-Day spring game, Keelon Russell generated massive momentum, throwing for 228 yards and 4 TDs. His athletic explosiveness adds a rushing dimension that Mack lacks. That’s why, due to seniority, while early-offseason betting markets favored Mack, CBS Sports’ Brad Crawford has projected Russell as the Week 1 starter.

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On the flip side, film analysts project Mack as the better “pure thrower,” though his snaps were limited in the spring game due to minor physical tweaks. Even the junior QB was trusted to steady the ship when he filled in during the 2026 Rose Bowl. Therefore, to come to a decision at this point is truly tough for the head coach, but before the September 5 season opener against East Carolina, we will definitely know who the winner is.

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Oddsmakers have heavily favored Russell, placing him with top-15 national Heisman odds at +3000, despite Kalen DeBoer keeping the race wide open. Still, it’s up to Alabama and the coaching staff to make the final decision.