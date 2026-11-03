“I’m Panicked”: Urban Meyer Makes Honest Confession on Ohio State’s Dire Situation Ahead of Massive Oregon Test

Nobody saw this coming for Ohio State in the mid-2026 season. Two losses, a QB injury, and another dangerous opponent waiting at the Horseshoe. Ryan Day’s Buckeyes have little room left for another slip, and Urban Meyer isn’t pretending otherwise. The former OSU coach made that clear while discussing Oregon’s upcoming visit to Columbus.

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On The Triple Option, Urban Meyer didn’t sugarcoat the matchup or hide behind the usual home-field optimism. His assessment was that the Ducks have enough talent to walk into Ohio Stadium and beat his former team.

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“It’s 2026, man. It’s a time to panic. Every day is a panic,” he said. “You tell me Oregon doesn’t have the roster to come in and beat Ohio State? You’re out of your mind.”

He also revealed that he had spoken with Oregon coach Dan Lanning earlier that morning, although their conversation concerned logistics surrounding the trip to Columbus. Then came the admission Buckeye fans weren’t expecting from one of their most successful former coaches.

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“But yeah, it’s time to panic,” he added. “I’m panicked. I’m a Buckeye.”

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That’s not the confidence-building speech Buckeye Nation wanted heading into Saturday. But Urban Meyer knows what a dangerous Oregon team looks like, and the current circumstances give him plenty of reasons to worry.

Ohio State opened 2026 with championship expectations. A narrow 24-23 defeat against Texas complicated matters early, but five consecutive victories appeared to put Ryan Day’s team back on track. Then came Indiana. They escaped that contest with a win, but losing Julian Sayin to injury changed the outlook considerably.

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Without their starting QB, the Buckeyes struggled to find their footing against USC, eventually falling 30-18. Luke Fahey made his first career start and finished 21-of-38 for 260 yards and a touchdown. The offense never found the consistency needed to keep pace with Lincoln Riley’s team.

The defeat dropped Ohio State to 6-2 overall and 4-1 in Big Ten play. Suddenly, a season that once looked like another championship push has become a fight to stay relevant in the CFP conversation. And Oregon presents an uncomfortable next assignment even though they’re arriving in Columbus with problems of their own.

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Dante Moore’s season-ending injury forced Dan Lanning to turn to Dylan Raiola, a former Nebraska starter who already has experience against Ohio State. The QB also has a history with the Buckeyes as a former commit. He now gets another opportunity to face the program he once considered his future home.

His supporting cast gives Oregon a real chance to make things uncomfortable. Dakorien Moore has recorded 41 receptions for 545 yards and six touchdowns, giving the Ducks a dangerous option downfield.

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On the defensive side, the duo of Matayo Uiagalelei and Teitum Tuioti has been highly disruptive, racking up a combined 12 sacks and 15 tackles for loss. Koi Perich made his presence felt at safety, recording 53 tackles and picking off two passes so far. That is a difficult group for any QB to navigate, let alone a freshman making his first career start. Still, Oregon isn’t arriving after a flawless performance.

The Ducks beat Northwestern 34-26, but allowing 456 total yards, surrendering 26 points, and putting the ball on the ground three times while losing one of them raised questions about their readiness. They survived, but that sort of carelessness could become costly against Ohio State. Dan Lanning understands the difference.

“You don’t get an opportunity to make mistakes like that against great teams like Ohio State, so we’re going to have to be at our best,” he said after the Northwestern win.

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Oregon is 5-3, while Ohio State sits at 6-2. The Buckeyes are also 7.5-point favorites, according to FanDuel, and will have the advantage of playing in front of their home crowd. But history offers a reminder that home-field advantage isn’t always protection against the Ducks. Oregon won 35-28 during its last visit to Columbus in 2021.

Urban Meyer may be panicking, but his warning isn’t without reason. Oregon has enough talent to spoil Ohio State’s weekend. The Buckeyes have the home crowd, the better record, and plenty at stake. Now, they need to prove those advantages actually mean something.