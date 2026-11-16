Shilo Sanders has spent weeks touring expensive places to live, and a New York condo finally stopped him mid-tour. The room impressed him, but the view from the window did the opposite.

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“Oh my gosh! I didn’t even know we were that high up. But heck no, I would not be looking at these views,” Shilo said on his Instagram story. “This is crazy. I’m scared.”

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He said it while showing off the condo, and it came right after he’d been raving about the place. Calling it “a place of my own,” he pointed out a leather couch, a TV, and a counter where a guest could cook or lay out food.

He called the bedroom wonderful and said he liked the bathroom. If he could get a condo built just like it, he said, he’d love that. Then he walked over to the window.

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The condo is one stop on a New York house-hunting trip he has been sharing with his 324K YouTube followers. In a vlog titled Shilo Investigates New York City at 4 AM, he walked the city around 4 a.m. and heard rats moving through trash. He also saw a man urinating in public and told him it was illegal. He sounded half-joking about safety when he looked for food with a friend.

“If something happens when we’re out here, I’m just warning you how I warned Stud that day. I’m running. You’re on your own, too. I don’t got no weapons out here, because it’s New York,” he said.

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Money is a big part of why he’s in New York, as the trip followed his rejection of a Miami rental costing $14,000 a month. Manhattan apartments priced at $12,000 a month shocked him because they offered less space for more money.

His fear of heights isn’t new. In September, Yahoo Sports reported that he felt “a little on edge” in an Edgewater high-rise with floor-to-ceiling windows. He admitted he’s afraid of heights, though he had lived at a similar height in Tampa Bay. He pushed through to enjoy the river view, then left once he heard the rent was $14,000 a month.

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In October, his vlog Shilo Gets DENIED a Tour of a Luxury Beachfront Condo showed a 2,172-square-foot, three-bedroom downtown unit. The lower floor suited him because he generally doesn’t like staying on high ones. He still passed, since he wanted to be right on the beach.

Not every stop has been about the building, though. On November 1, he uploaded a vlog of him and a friend trying to get food at Hook Fish & Chicken in West Palm Beach, Florida. A man there appeared to hold a grudge against Deion Sanders, accused Deion of doing nothing for the community, and made threats using profanity. Shilo avoided a physical fight, and it changed how he saw the area.

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“I wouldn’t live here, though. Everything is a little too far for me,” Shilo said.

The tours also come with some attention attached. Shilo is part of an $11.89 million bankruptcy case, and creditors and trustees have reportedly looked at his lifestyle, income, and asset transfers. His luxury condo tours have drawn extra notice because of that.

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For now, the footage doesn’t show whether this New York condo is the one he picks, but his height fear resurfaced with the ongoing bankruptcy issue.