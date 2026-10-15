“I’m So Sorry”: Laura Rutledge Sends Prayers as ESPN Colleague Shares Heartbreaking Personal News

ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky’s family has been rocked by the reported unexpected death of his brother-in-law, Federico Lascano, over the weekend. As the family navigates this painful loss, Laura Rutledge has offered a heartfelt prayer.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“This weekend, our family experienced an unimaginable tragedy,” Orlovsky wrote in a lengthy post on his X account. “My brother-in-law, Fed, passed away unexpectedly, leaving behind my sister and their three amazing boys.”

ADVERTISEMENT

As the heartbreaking news sent shockwaves through the family, Orlovsky’s ESPN colleagues stepped forward with heartfelt messages of support, offering prayers and condolences.

“Praying for your family. I’m so sorry,” Laura Rutledge wrote on X.

ADVERTISEMENT

Field Yates, another ESPN colleague of Orlovsky, also replied, saying, “So incredibly sad to read this news. Love you bud and praying for your family 🙏”

In his post, Orlovsky highlighted his sister’s painful reality, pointing out the emotional turmoil and financial burden she now faces as she tries to navigate life after the devastating tragedy.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In the midst of trying to process this devastating loss, my sister is now facing the overwhelming reality of navigating life as a solo parent and a single-income household, all while helping her boys cope with the loss of their dad,” Orlovsky wrote.

The family has set up a fundraiser for Christine Lascano to navigate these hard times. According to the fundraiser, the family has a target of $120K. Of which, $69,085 has been raised so far.

ADVERTISEMENT

With the family facing an uncertain and painful road ahead, Orlovsky has turned to his followers and the wider public, asking them to keep his loved ones in their prayers. He also emphasized that every contribution, no matter how small, could offer the family much-needed support during this heartbreaking time.

“Any donation, no matter the amount, will help ease some of the financial burden and allow them the time and space they need to grieve, heal, and begin navigating this new reality,” Orlovsky wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If you are unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser and keeping our family in your thoughts means more than you know,” he added.

The post has so far garnered 5,200 likes, 491 reposts, and 364 replies, with the numbers continuing to climb as time passes. Laura Rutledge’s also reposted the original post drawing attention and adding to the growing engagement surrounding the post.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the GoFundMe page, donations will help the family cover essential bills, groceries, and daily expenses as they grieve their devastating loss, support Christine as she navigates life without the family’s primary breadwinner, and secure the boys’ future, with any remaining funds reserved for their education and essential needs.

Federico Lascano’s journey was shaped by a strong educational foundation and a steadily rising career in finance. He earned his high school diploma from Canterbury School before pursuing a Bachelor of Arts in Finance at Assumption College.

In 2015, he began his professional career as a Regulatory professional at RBS, later moving across several companies over the decade before eventually rising to the role of Vice President of Hedge Funds at iCapital.

ADVERTISEMENT

He leaves behind his incredible wife, Christine Lascano, and their three wonderful sons: Brayden, 18, Cameron, 16, and Colton, 11.