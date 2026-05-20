“I’m so Swollen”: Pat McAfee’s Wife Confesses Pregnancy Struggles 2 Weeks Before Due Date

Pat McAfee and his wife, Samantha, are eagerly preparing to welcome their second child as they embrace an exciting new chapter in their growing family. While the former WVU kicker can barely contain his excitement, Samantha is currently battling the less glamorous side of pregnancy: the third trimester. We can say this time, the real MVP is Mrs. McAfee, powering through the final stretch.

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“I’m so swollen, nothing fits, and everything is hard to do. Only two weeks left.”

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Samantha truly deserves to be called a warrior after the emotionally and physically demanding journey she endured to conceive her second child. Her pregnancy came after a heartbreaking and difficult in vitro fertilization process, a struggle she openly reflected on while announcing the news in December, making this new chapter even more meaningful for the growing McAfee family.

“The process wasn’t easy, either. IVF pushed my body to its limits and stretched our spirits in ways we never expected. It was hope and heartbreak, faith and fear all tangled together as we trusted science and prayed for another miracle,” Samantha said.

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“To every woman and couple still in the thick of this journey: you are not alone,” Mrs. McAfee added. “I hope our news doesn’t cause you pain but instead offers a spark of hope. Hope that your story isn’t over. Hope that the impossible can become possible.

Imago Credit: Samantha McAfee’s Instagram (@mrsmcafeeshow)

Before welcoming their firstborn daughter, the soon-to-be mom went through many traumatic experiences. Samantha, who tied the knot with the WWE commentator in August 2020, said that their good news came “after about 150 shots, a surgery, a transfer, countless blood tests, waiting on embryos, genetic testing, hoping for a big fat positive on that pee stick.”

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“For those of you who haven’t followed along with our parenthood journey, we have lost two pregnancies. I almost lost my life both times with internal bleeding, resulting in the loss of both of my Fallopian tubes. Which has caused us to not be able to conceive naturally,” Samantha began the emotional post.

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Now, she is preparing to welcome a baby boy into the family and give Mackenzie a little brother to grow up with.

Pat McAfee’s daughter gave them a big surprise

When the couple celebrated their daughter Mackenzie’s 2nd birthday, they shared more about the time she was born. Alongside the sweet memories, Samantha opened up about a pregnancy concern that had surfaced just before Mackenzie’s arrival. As it turns out, their little one made her big entrance two weeks before her due date.

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“It was 2 years ago today when I woke up Patrick in the most nonchalant way. Whispering, ‘I think my water just broke. Our sweet angel baby made her debut 2 weeks early,” Samantha wrote in the caption, recalling the early arrival of their daughter.

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Pat McAfee, the 6’1″ kicker who was once called the “human missile,” has now fully caught girl-dad syndrome. No one can deny that the man who once dominated NFL fields now seems even more excited about his daughters’ playdates and little family moments.

He went on a space-themed adventure with her. Samantha and Pat threw a super cute space party for their girl, packed with playdates and lots of laughs. While Mackenzie had her friends around, Pat went all-in, playing astronaut.