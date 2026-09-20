“I’m Sorry”: Undefeated SEC QB Apologizes to ESPN’s Holly Rowe After Unexpected On-Air Behavior

Nearly 71,000 fans watched the Magnolia Bowl turn into a thriller as Ole Miss edged past Lane Kiffin’s LSU 34-24, handing the Rebels a revenge-fueled victory over their former coach. Trinidad Chambliss was the star, but the story did not end with the final whistle. His postgame exchange with Holly Rowe took an unexpected turn, eventually forcing him to apologize.

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It was only natural for a QB who had just led his team to victory to celebrate on a high note, and that’s exactly what Chambliss did. During his postgame interview with Holly Rowe, Chambliss dropped a “Hotty [expletive] Toddy!” before moving on to celebrate with his teammates.

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The exchange, however, sparked an uproar among some fans, prompting. The undefeated QB since the last three weeks came forward and apologized for his choice of words.

“I got kind of caught up in the moment of the interview. That’s not who I am,” Chambliss said after the game in an X clip. “So, I deeply, deeply apologize to Holly Rowe and everyone out there who was listening. That’s not who I am, so I’m sorry about that.”

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Chambliss has been known to be grounded in faith. He regularly expresses gratitude to God and Jesus Christ. His bond with his mother, Cheryl, is equally important to him. She has attended every one of his games, and Chambliss’ pregame routine includes finding her in the stands so they can pray together before kickoff.

The heated moment came amid the emotions of a high-stakes, top-10 rivalry game rather than reflecting his usual demeanor. Chambliss was the absolute hero for Ole Miss against LSU, answering the call when the Rebels needed him most. He threw for 363 yards and two touchdowns before adding the go-ahead rushing score in the fourth quarter.

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The Tigers erased a 24-7 halftime deficit to tie the score, but Chambliss responded by leading a 75-yard touchdown drive despite Ole Miss losing running back Kewan Lacy to a left shoulder injury. With the game hanging in the balance, Chambliss sold the handoff before cutting against the grain for a 14-yard touchdown run, beating LSU safety Ty Benefield to the pylon.

Ole Miss then extended its lead to eight points with a two-point conversion after drawing LSU offside twice, setting up JT Lindsey for a direct snap from the half-yard line. The LSU defense simply couldn’t contain Chambliss, so much so that even Lane Kiffin had to acknowledge the quarterback’s impressive performance.

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“He’s the hardest player to play in America,” Kiffin said after Saturday’s game. “He’s hard to defend, man.”

fIt was a big moment for Ole Miss. However, head coach Pete Golding downplayed its significance, especially given Lane Kiffin’s previous ties to the team. Golding knows the Rebels’ 3-0 start is only the beginning.

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With a demanding stretch of games ahead, Ole Miss will have little room for error if it hopes to remain in contention for a spot in the College Football Playoff.

“Is it sweet? Absolutely. It’s nice for sure,” Golding said. “But we’ve got to play a really good Florida team next week. It wasn’t the Super Bowl. We didn’t make it to the Super Bowl. The goals and the expectations of this place aren’t about winning one football game in September.”

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Ole Miss has now improved to 24-1 at home since 2023, continuing a remarkable run in Oxford. The Rebels’ dominant home record was a key part of the turnaround Lane Kiffin helped establish before leaving the program for LSU this offseason.

With this victory, Chambliss and Ole Miss now hit the road for a two-game SEC stretch, beginning with a trip to Florida on Saturday, Sept. 26, at 3:30 p.m. ET in Gainesville.