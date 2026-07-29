“I’m Telling Dad”: Deion Sanders’ Son Ready to Be Family Snitch & Rat Out His Sister

Deion Sanders’ son Shilo likes to keep his family on their toes. On Tuesday, the former Colorado defensive back posted a three-minute Instagram reel with his sister Shelomi and their mother, Pilar. In it, Shilo spots a small tattoo on Shelomi’s ear and says he’s taking the news straight to Coach Prime.

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“You [Shelomi] got a tattoo on your ear. I’m telling Dad,” said Shilo in an Instagram video. “Zoom in on that,” and instantly he turned to his mother, Pilar, asking, “Did you know she has a tattoo on her ear?”

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Shelomi fires back, saying, “Wait, he knows. Everyone knows.” But her actions tell a different story. After Shilo noticed it, she was trying to hide it with her hand.

In the Sanders family, Deion’s monthly “kids ranking” matters a lot, and Shelomi often complained about not being put at the top. Though she secured the No. 1 spot multiple times, most recently following her graduation from Alabama A&M, after this year’s Father’s Day, Shilo and Shelomi were fighting for the 4th and 5th positions because these two hadn’t been in close contact with Coach Prime.

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Now, breaking a rule could give an edge to Shilo, and he was quick to declare, “You’re lost,” referring to his sister.

But interestingly, Deion’s youngest son, Shedeur, the Browns quarterback and current No. 1 in the rankings, already has a small dollar-sign tattoo on his left hand. He got it after entering the NFL, even though Deion has called tattoos unprofessional.

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However, when Shedeur asked his dad for permission, the then-Jackson State head coach expressed disagreement, calling it “unprofessional.” Despite that, Shedeur got his first tattoo last year. At that time, Shilo joked, stating their dad would drop the youngest son at the bottom of the “child ranking.”

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For the Sanders kids, these jokes are part of a larger pattern. Shilo and Shelomi have traded barbs on basketball videos and social clips, with their mother often in the frame. The teasing keeps the family in the news, but also shows how close they remain.

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Deion has said many parents keep a private list of favorite children, but he prefers to make his rankings public. He calls it honesty, and a way to push his kids to do better.

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Even the Colorado head coach often admitted that where most parents keep a mental list of their favorite child, he makes it public. That’s basically to motivate his children to move forward.

However, Deion’s dislike of tattoos is true. He believes, because of his athletic background, that his children need to follow some rules, and no tattoos are among them.

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With Shedeur already tattooed and now Shelomi in the spotlight, the next kid rankings will show how much Deion’s rules really matter. For now, Shilo has his ammunition, and the family joke is already out there.