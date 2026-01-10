‘I’m Worried’: Sherrone Moore’s Wife’s Scary Phone Call Surfaces After Michigan AD Confirms Fired HC Lied

More than a month after Sherrone Moore was fired as Michigan’s head coach, some troubling details from that day are continuing to come to light. A newly released 911 call has surfaced where Moore’s wife is in distress and desperately asking for help.

“I’m worried that my husband is going to hurt himself, … can you track his phone?” Kelli Moore asks the 911 call operator in the audio. “He said he’s trying to kill himself. … He just called me to tell me he got fired from his job and he’s in crisis, and I told him that I love him and I need him to come home, but I don’t know where he is.”

The call lasted for about three and a half minutes, and throughout it, Kelli’s panic was unmistakable. She told the operator that all she knew was that her husband was on the highway and not in a stable state of mind. With three children at home, this sudden disappearance turned an already devastating day into something far more frightening.

“I don’t know where he is. He said he was on the highway. I’m his wife. Okay. He’s called a couple of times, and I’m terrified that he’s going to do something to himself … I told him to come home,” Kelli said. The former Michigan HC was controversially fired after the program got to know of his “inappropriate relationship” with a staffer.

According to the reports, the staffer had presented the “evidence” of their relationship, after which Michigan decided to disengage the HC. In doing so, Moore also didn’t receive a single penny of his $15 million buyout since he was fired for a “cause” as stipulated by his contract. The firing, along with the staffer’s admission, potentially enraged Sherrone Moore as more details emerged about his threatening behavior.

Hours after getting fired, the UM HC allegedly “barged” into the staffer’s apartment and threatened to kill himself. The 39-year-old reportedly grabbed “butter knives and scissors” from the kitchen drawer and threatened self-harm. As a result, 911 received another distress call, potentially from the staffer. The details of which are now in the public domain.

“Male at the location is attacking her … said he’s been stalking her for months,” a male voiced in the call. Later, the call details made it clear that it was a distress call made by the same staffer that Moore was in an affair with. “It was made from a Michigan football employee’s address in Ann Arbor, Michigan,” a voice in the call can be heard saying.

After the police arrived at the staffer’s home, Sherrone Moore was arrested and charged with multiple felonies. The former UM coach attracted a third-degree home invasion charge, a stalking misdemeanor, and another breaking-and-entering misdemeanor. As a result, Moore was arraigned in a local court and released on a $25,000 bond with a GPS monitor. The 39-year-old’s next hearing is now scheduled for January 22.

New details reveal Sherrone Moore lied during the UM investigation

Sherrone Moore’s inappropriate relationship with the UM staffer reportedly wasn’t a recent affair. Many reports now state that the relationship started way before Moore became Michigan’s head coach and lasted “a number of years.” With time, the Michigan hierarchy became aware of the relationship internally and even investigated the same.

But now, in a recently revealed termination letter by AD Warde Manuel, Moore was accused of “lying” during the investigation. “You provided untruthful statements during investigative interviews regarding this matter,” the letter reads. “This conduct violates Section 4.02(g) (fraud or dishonesty in the performance of any duties or responsibilities under the contract, which includes providing untruthful statements during investigations).

The program has now officially moved away from Moore’s controversy and has hired a new head coach, Kyle Whittingham. Moreover, in order to conduct a full-scale investigation, UM has ordered an in-depth investigation into the activities of the Athletic Department.

UM has hired a law firm for the same. All signs now point to Michigan clearing house and starting afresh with a new head coach. UM now aims to move away from its muddied past.