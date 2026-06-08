“I’mma Be Out Of A Job”: Deion Sanders’ Son Aware of Consequences Of Colorado Failure

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders is under pressure following a disappointing 2025 season and the departure of players to the portal. As he builds the future of the program on the recruiting front, there remains some concern about what another failure could do to his future in Boulder. Coach Prime’s son, Deion Sanders Jr., echoed that sentiment in his latest vlog.

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In the June 8 vlog of Well Off Media, Deion Jr. was on a video call with Director of Player Personnel Darius Darden-Box to get updates on recruiting wins last week.

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“We had 10 people here on campus… Some good families, a lot of Florida cats. We got five guys committed from the state of Florida. I’m trying to make Pop’s [Deion Sanders] proud with that. I know he wants to make that change. We counted in January. ‘It wasn’t enough,’ he said. So, we are trying to hit that state hard,” Coach Box said.

In his response, Deion Jr. congratulated the coach but also laid out what’s at stake. “Well, I appreciate you, man, because we gotta win. Or I’mma be out of a job.”

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Deion Jr. dedicates his YouTube channel to covering Colorado football as a de facto media arm of the program. From behind-the-scenes football to player interviews, the vlogs cover everything that happens in Boulder. However, that access is only there because his father is the head coach of Colorado football.

Currently, Coach Prime is on a five-year, $54 million contract that runs through 2029. In the event he is fired, the program may owe him a buyout north of $30 million. The financial damage may make the decision harder for the program. Moreover, Coach Prime still has credit in the bank.

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Just a year ago, he produced a 9-4 season and a Heisman winner (Travis Hunter), who was the No. 2 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. We haven’t even mentioned Shedeur’s accolades that season. And while fans didn’t expect the team to go 3-9, the downfall wasn’t that surprising. Colorado was without key depth pieces on both sides of the ball. The uncertainty at the QB position also didn’t help the team.

However, heading into the 2026 season, Coach Prime has resolved some issues. To offset the 36 exits, he brought in 43 transfers from the portal, with a heavy focus on building the trenches. Last year, the Buffs struggled with both blocking for the run and stopping the run. The secondary has also undergone a similar makeover, with transfers like Boo Carter, Randon Fontenette, and Cree Thomas.

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And with recruiting wins for the 2027 class, the program may get the desired momentum it needs for the next season.

Colorado Buffaloes 2027 recruiting class

The Buffaloes now have a total of 14 commits in their 2027 recruiting class. But what was more impressive was their recruitment over the weekend. This past weekend, the team added five commitments.

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Three-star interior offensive lineman Jaiden Lindsay, unranked running back Steven Alexis, three-star offensive tackle Zaquan Linton, three-star linebacker Jevon Pulliam, and three-star safety Samari Howard all committed to the program this week.

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The program’s 2027 class is now ranked in the top 10 of the Big 12’s 2027 class rankings and has moved to No. 37 in the nation, per the 247Sports Composite. Compared to the 2026 class, the current class is 29 places ahead.