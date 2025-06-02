Implausible $46M SEC Coach Cleared to Make Playoffs After His Clap Back at B1G

In the new 12-team College Football Playoff world, the path to the postseason isn’t just about wins—it’s about timing and matchups, too. Some teams are loud, others steady. But one coach? He’s doing both. After signing a hefty $46 million contract extension through 2028, he’s turned doubters into believers and fired off his boldest shot yet, aimed straight at the Big Ten.

Let’s be honest: Missouri hasn’t always been in the playoff conversation. But back-to-back 10-win seasons, top-25 finishes, and major recruiting wins have changed the narrative. The Tigers are quietly becoming what they once envisioned. With Beau Pribula and Sam Horn at quarterback and a veteran-heavy roster, they’ve got firepower.

And now, with analysts like SEC Mike putting them in the postseason picture, head coach Eli Drinkwitz might just be cleared for takeoff.

On the latest episode of That SEC Football show, SEC Mike and Cousin Shane didn’t dance around it—they put Missouri straight into the playoff mix. Mike started with a bold, measured take. “Is Missouri going to go 12-0? Probably not, but I mean, they’ve got the piece of shape to get to 10 and 2. I think that could easily happen. They’re going to have to play well in some key games, may have to upset a team to get there. But I’m almost buying completely into Mizzou and saying, ‘Buddy, if we can just get to 10 and 2, I think we’re in. I think we’re in just like a couple of years ago.'”

As per the analysts, with the playoff expanded, 10 wins is the golden number. Nine wins? Maybe. But 10 seemingly gets you a real seat at the table. And Missouri’s schedule might be the best break they’ve had in years.

Mike didn’t shy away from this advantage: “Missouri, the fact that they miss Texas [Longhorns], they miss Georgia [Bulldogs]. I think they can get there at 10 and two.” Notably, the team’s clashes include Alabama, Oklahoma, Auburn, and Texas A&M. Meanwhile, they open with winnable games—Central Arkansas, Louisiana, UMass, and Kansas—which gives Pribula and the offense time to find rhythm. But that’s when Cousin Shane added, “I feel like the path is the easiest for Mizzou, but is Pribula the guy?”

Beau Pribula, who transferred in from Penn State with a $1.5 million NIL deal, hasn’t had a full season to prove himself. But when he did play last season, he gained 275 yards, five TDs, one interception, and a 74.3% completion rate.

Hence, Cousin Shane was cautiously optimistic: “Are we able to just reload, or is there going to be a growing stage here where we’re just losing some games…By October, this team will be tested, and if you slip up early, there’s no way you’re getting in later.” But Eli Drinkwitz isn’t concerned. He knows the Tigers are in a different place now.

“Whether we’re talking about offense, special teams, or defense, I think there’s a level of excitement because of the level of depth and competition that we’ve created,” Drinkwitz had said earlier. “It’s going to be about establishing an identity early and really playing to that identity.” Meanwhile…

Eli Drinkwitz fires back at Big Ten in CFP debate

As Missouri climbs the ladder, their head coach isn’t just thinking wins—he’s thinking respect. And in true SEC fashion, that means drawing a line against the Big Ten.

Amid all the back-and-forth about College Football Playoff expansion, the SEC and Big Ten are going at it over who deserves automatic spots. Brett McMurphy posted on May 29, “SEC provided 7-page document to media showing the “regular season gauntlet” that SEC teams face in league play. Says SEC: “No other conference has a regular season as grueling as the SEC’s”.”

But Illinois head coach Bret Bielema clapped back with a response on the social media website on May 29, writing, “Great work. Headed into the weekend maybe have this EXTREMELY talented working group look at running the numbers on: 1- the last 2-3 years where legal NIL and portal transfer rules have balanced rosters like never before 2- look at head to head in the same time frame head to head with Power 4. Especially with a possible B1G vs SEC challenge that is being discussed 3- and there is no better reality than recent history for reality. Maybe 2025 season, playoffs and bowl matchups head to head. Cant wait for that press release…. #ILL”

That’s when Eli Drinkwitz jumped in with his own receipts. Missouri beat Iowa 27–24 in the 2024 Music City Bowl, and before that, shut out Ohio State 14–3 in the 2023 Cotton Bowl. No debating the timing—that’s big in postseason play. Drinkwitz didn’t say much, just let the wins talk with one tweet: “#MIZ is 2-0 vs big10 n last 2 years 🤷‍♂️”.

Missouri isn’t just beating Big Ten teams—they’re doing it while being labeled a “mid-tier” SEC squad. That’s the SEC’s core argument in the CFP debate: even their middle-of-the-pack programs can run with anyone in the country.

According to McMurphy, the SEC also submitted to the CFP committee that “all but two SEC teams have ranked in the top 50 in Strength of Record (SOR) over the past 10 seasons.” Critics questioned the metric’s accuracy, but the conference—and coaches like Drinkwitz—are standing by it. After their latest splash, who’s arguing?