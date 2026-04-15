Incoming Michigan President Diagnosed With Cancer, Won’t Replace Santa Ono

Following the departure of Santa J. Ono, Michigan’s 15th president, who left for an opportunity at Florida, Kent Syverud was officially scheduled to join the Wolverines as its 16th president on May 11. But he would no longer take the position due to a serious health concern.

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On Wednesday, Syverud announced his diagnosis of a form of brain cancer. He is currently receiving treatment at Michigan Medicine. While he will not serve as president, he will remain at the university as a professor of law and a special advisor to the Board of Regents.

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“While my diagnosis and treatment will prevent me from serving as the 16th President of the University of Michigan, I am deeply moved by the generosity of the Regents, who have invited me to continue contributing as a professor in the Law School and as a special advisor to the Board. My wife Ruth and I look forward with great anticipation to rejoining this remarkable community,” Syverud said.

“I am currently undergoing treatment at the University of Michigan. As I shared with the community back in January, I have a deep and personal affiliation with Michigan Medicine. I am where I need to be, and I am in excellent hands. I am deeply grateful to the outstanding teams at University of Michigan Medicine and Crouse Hospital and for their extraordinary care. I also want to thank the Michigan Board of Regents and Syracuse University Board of Trustees for the support and compassion they have extended to me and my family.”

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The Board of Regents also announced that Domenico Grasso will continue to serve in an interim role until they can select the next president.

“The board plans to re-engage a search process as soon as possible. We will share details about this in the coming days. We have no doubt that outstanding candidates will seek an opportunity to lead our great university because, as Kent said earlier this year, ‘Michigan has been, is now, and must remain the best public research university anywhere,'” the statement read.

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This is a developing story….