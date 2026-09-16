Indiana Alum Mocks Sydney Sweeney’s Controversial Sports Ad With Bold Parody

Sydney Sweeney and her “Just Sports” ad for the sports prediction market app Novig have polarized reactions online. Multiple female athletes called out the actor for how the ad represented women in sports. Now, a former Indiana alum has taken the reactions a step further by making a parody of the whole thing.

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Former Hoosier Mike Katic created a shot-for-shot remake of Sweeney’s campaign for Novig. However, instead of the betting platform that the actor campaigned for, Katic did for Draft Kings on Barstool’s platform.

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In the video, Katic matches the cinematography, ligmahting, and even the swagger of the Sweeney ad. He wore just an undergarment and used different sports gear. The highlight of the video was Katic mimicking her exact erotic pose. He even mimicked her viral basketball pose.

The video came to light on September 13 when Barstool Sports posted it on its online account. It became just as much of an internet sensation as the original Novig ad.

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Katic took this role way too seriously. He even perfectly replicated Sweeney’s slow-whispered delivery. He stared intensely directly into the camera lens, repeating the word “sports… sports…” in a hushed voice.

Just sports @dksports pic.twitter.com/OXiML6dvB6— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 13, 2026

The fans filled the comment section with just one sentence: “Mike Katic did it better!” Several of Katic’s former Indiana University teammates and fellow Big Ten offensive linemen flooded the posts with laughing emojis and crown emojis. They even commented, “Give this man an Oscar” and “This is what real sports look like.”

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Before this attempt, Katic had never done a full-blown production parody. However, performing funny life skits is exactly how he built his online career. Katic transitioned from an elite college athlete into a full-time internet entertainer in early 2025. His presence at Barstool Sports caught a lot of eyes because of his comedic timing.

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Katic first went viral as a player simply by being himself during college football press conferences. His effortless humor and natural charisma in front of the microphones caused multiple media members to tell him he belonged in broadcasting. They planted the seed for his post-football career.

When applying to Barstool Sports, Katic didn’t send a traditional resume. He sent founder Dave Portnoy three hilarious, unscripted clips of his media interviews. Portnoy was so entertained that he hired the lineman almost instantly.

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Shortly after his hire, Katic put on his acting shoes for a Fox NFL Sunday skit with Dan “Big Cat” Katz, playing a fictional “AFC South Commissioner.” This was his first real taste of structured sketch comedy before DraftKings handed him the Sydney Sweeney script.

Mike Katic’s football journey before becoming an internet sensation

Mike Katic was a true anchor for the Indiana Hoosiers. Katic enrolled at Indiana in January 2019 out of Pine-Richland High School. Indiana was his only major Big Ten offer, and he quickly proved he belonged in the trenches.

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After redshirting his first year, he burst onto the scene during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. He earned the title of Indiana’s Offensive Newcomer of the Year. He helped protect the pocket during Tom Allen’s peak seasons in Bloomington.

Following their early success, the Hoosiers hit a brutal rough patch, going a miserable 9–27 over a three-year span. Despite the constant losing records and heavy coaching staff turnover, Katic stuck with the program. His teammates voted him team captain for the 2023 season as a sign of respect for his hard work.

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Exhausted by the losing seasons, Katic initially entered the transfer portal after 2023. He even contemplated declaring for the NFL Draft. However, things took a turn. After sitting down with incoming head coach Curt Cignetti, Katic decided to stay for his final “COVID eligibility” year.

His final dream was to leave the program better than he found it. He moved permanently to the center. Katic captained the offensive line for the historic 11–1 Hoosiers team in Curt Cignetti’s first year at the program. They secured a College Football Playoff berth.

After putting together a resume that caught the attention of professional scouts, Katic made the surprising announcement in January 2025. He decided he was putting his NFL dreams to the side. Realizing his natural charisma, quick wit, and media day charm were his true calling, he signed with Barstool Sports.