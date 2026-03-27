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Indiana Announces $10.4M Move as Curt Cignetti Admits Rare “Mistake”

Khosalu Puro

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Mar 27, 2026 | 6:30 AM EDT

HomeCollege Football

Indiana Announces $10.4M Move as Curt Cignetti Admits Rare “Mistake”

Khosalu Puro

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Mar 27, 2026 | 6:30 AM EDT

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Indiana is rewarding success in a big way. After a title-winning season, the Hoosiers raised their assistant coach salary pool to $10.4 million. But even with all that progress, Curt Cignetti is still thinking about the one transfer portal mistake he believes his staff made.

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Indiana finalized new contracts for all seven returning on-field assistants after an undefeated title run, and it’s not playing small anymore. Per memorandums of understanding obtained by The Herald-Times, the salary pool for assistant coaches in 2026 will be $10.4 million. 

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OL coach Bob Bostad remains the highest-paid assistant outside the coordinators. He’s now pulling in $1.15 million annually after a $250,000 bump, an elite territory for a position coach. But this deserving reward is a reflection of how dominant Indiana’s trenches were during that title push.

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Then there’s CBs coach Rod Ojong, also cashing in with a $250,000 raise. He’ll earn $800,000 in year one with a $50,000 increase in year two. Nobody got left behind or stayed underpaid as DT coach Pat Kuntz, TE and special teams coordinator Grant Cain, and RBs coach John Miller all secured six-figure raises. 

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An interesting thing to note here is that this is the second straight year Curt Cignetti has reworked his entire staff’s deals. Just take a look at how the numbers jumped over the past few years. In 2023, Indiana’s assistant salary pool sat at just $4.6 million. When Tom Allen was in his final season that year, five assistants made less than $500,000. 

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When Cignetti took over in 2024, it rose to $5.9 million. Now in 2026, there’s not a single assistant earning less than $500,000, a huge culture change you can measure in dollars. Even the structure of these deals comes with stability, as the two-year contracts run through January 2028. Then, there are performance bonuses starting at 10% for a bowl appearance and maxing out at 50% for a national title. 

This fully guaranteed protection is built to retain Indiana’s top minds. Indiana is spending an unprecedented amount of money because the staff matches Cignetti’s ruthless standard. They aren’t taking victory laps over a 16-0 run. Instead, the head coach used a recent podcast appearance to strictly agonize over a single talent evaluation error.

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Curt Cignetti’s “one mistake” takes center stage

If you thought Indiana’s offseason would be all victory laps after a perfect 14-0 national title run, you’re wrong. Instead of delving into the success, Curt Cignetti was talking about a mistake on the Y-Option podcast.

“I can only think, off the top of my head, of one mistake we’ve made in the winter portal in two years,” he said. 

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It’s like an obsession, but for the Hoosiers head coach, even minor misses get labeled as failures. Cignetti refused to blame the player, but the admission proves his point. Missing out on just one winter transfer out of dozens bothers him more than winning a title excites him. That exact perfectionist mindset is why Indiana just paid $13.2 million to keep him in Bloomington.

Cignetti’s near-perfect portal strategy is clear from the results: of the 21 players brought in during 2024, every single one contributed when healthy. While the hit rate dipped slightly in 2025 with only a few players redshirting or playing minor roles, the overall success rate across 30 additions remains incredibly high, demonstrating the staff’s sharp evaluation skills that Cignetti prizes.

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“When I have a guy, and they want to be promised this or that, playing time, they’ve told me, ‘I’m going to start,’ No. No. I’ve never done that and never would,” he said. “How could I possibly not lose the locker room if I’m promising guys that they will do this or they will do that? Everything’s earned.”

Indiana has no guarantees and no shortcuts, and Curt Cignetti has no lies to keep recruits happy. That’s what it takes to be a national champion. 

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Khosalu Puro

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Khosalu Puro is a Primetime College Football Writer at EssentiallySports, keeping a close watch on everything from locker room buzz to end zone drama. Her journalism career began with four relentless years covering regional football circuits, where she honed her eye for team dynamics on the field. At EssentiallySports, she took that foundation national, leading coverage across the college football space. For the past two seasons, she has anchored ES Marquee Saturdays, managing live weekend coverage while sharing her expertise with the team’s emerging writers. She also plays a key role in the CFB Pro Writer Program, a unique initiative connecting editorial storytelling with fan-driven content. Khosalu ensures her experience is passed on to the rest of the team as well.

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Himanga Mahanta

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