Indiana Coach Attempts to Boost National Champ OL’s Draft Stock With Strong Message to NFL ‘Leaders’

It’s not every day that a defensive coordinator stands up for an offensive lineman, but Bryant Haines just couldn’t fathom the disrespect Pat Coogan has been getting in all the mock drafts. And it isn’t about the former Indiana center’s ability on the field. As per the Indiana DC, the NFL teams have been focusing on the wrong things.

“Leader. Let’s not undervalue intangibles,” Haines said while sharing a PFF post listing Coogan’s stats. Just five words were all the DC needed to underscore how valuable a player like Coogan can be in an NFL locker room.

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The OL took over the team’s leadership hierarchy within six months of arriving at Bloomington. “It was a perfect fit,” Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti said. “Sure glad we got him, and I think he’s going to be a great leader for us.”

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Carter Smith, a prominent team leader since day 1 of Coogan’s arrival, extolled the young lad’s enthusiasm. “He’s loud,” Smith said. “He’s a communicator. He does really well making all of his calls. He keeps his eyes up. He’s very focused and very attentive. But he also likes to keep the mood light. If someone’s down, he’s going to pick them up and pat them on the back. He’s fit in really well.”

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The OL started his journey with Notre Dame, who signed him as a 3-star prospect in the class of 2021, and he played there for three seasons before entering his redshirt senior season. Coogan proved an essential part of the Hoosier team in lifting the National Championship in 2025. Along the way, he even collected the Rose Bowl Offensive MVP honor on behalf of Indiana’s O-line that didn’t let Alabama have a sniff of Fernando Mendoza.

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Even the post that Haines replied to listed out why Coogan had a great end to his college career. Over the 2025 season, the center played 483 pass block snaps and allowed zero sacks and zero QB hits. This is the stuff NFL head coaches dream of when they’re building their offenses. But even then, Coogan may not go at the top of the board next month.

Pat Coogan’s draft prospects

Most mock drafts have listed Pat Coogan as a mid-to-late Day 3 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. What works for the former Hoosier is that he had 46 career starts during his college career. His versatility to also play at left guard makes him an interesting choice. Moreover, as he showed against Alabama, the center is exceptional at identifying blitzes and post-snap stunts.

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But these qualities weren’t enough to lift his stock. Multiple scouts have also listed his athletic limitations, including the lack of lateral quickness. That wasn’t exposed in college, but against interior pass rushers in the pros, it could be a killer. Moreover, his arms are below the ideal NFL threshold.

It also doesn’t help Coogan’s case that there are some blue-chip talents available at IOL. Penn State’s Olaivavega Ioane is expected to be a top-15 pick, followed by Oregon’s Emmanuel Pregnon and Alabama’s Kadyn Proctor. On Day 2, Auburn’s Connow Lew, Iowa’s Gennings Dunker, and Georgia Tech’s Keylan Rutledge are predicted to have their names called. For now, Coogan will most probably be a safe pick for a team needing depth. However, a lot can change in a month.