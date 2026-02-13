Indiana Coach Makes Promise to Curt Cignetti After Subtle Miami Dig

After leading the Hoosiers to the 2025 National Championship title with an elite defense, Indiana DC Bryant Haines is dreaming bigger. With him, Indiana led the nation in red zone touchdown percentage (27%) allowed, something that they hadn’t achieved in over 10 years. Now, after winning the nation’s won the most coveted assistant coach award, he has made a promise to coach Curt Cignetti that he is not stopping.

“I have faith in myself. I have confidence and conviction in what I’m doing, including game planning and critical moments,” Haines said after winning the Broyles award. “When the moment is hottest, and the lights are brightest, I’m gonna put the guys in a position to be successful.” Haines had extended his IU contract in December, making him stay in Bloomington for the foreseeable future.

The 40-year-old reportedly earns a whopping $3 million per year now and plans to grow with the team and win more silverware. Under his helm, the Hoosiers’ defense ranked 4th nationally in total defense, giving away just 266 yards per game. Moreover, the team stands second in sacks (46) and troubled even the best teams like Oregon and Ohio State.

Before playing Indiana, Oregon’s QB1 Dante Moore was sacked just once in the first five games. However, Haines brought extreme heat for Moore, and the team sacked the Ducks’ QB1 six times, limiting the team to 20-30. Similarly, OSU’s QB Julian Sayin was sacked six times before the Big 10 title game. But against Indiana, he was sacked 5 times, as the team lost 10-13. Moving ahead, Haines’ defensive philosophy is now creating problems for the best of the FBS coaches.

“Haines does a hell of a job,” a Big 10 O-line coach told The Athletic. “You’ve got a run you think that will be great, then all of a sudden they shift to this defense where that run ain’t worth a damn. It’s a really good system he’s put together, and they execute the hell out of it. They play really fast.” The praise is coming from a coach whose team ranked 6th in the country in sacks and second in TFLs.

Before Curt Cignetti brought Haines with him to IU from JMU, IU’s defense was at the bottom of the Big 10. But now, even the best defensive coordinators make special plans for overcoming Haines’ schemes. That too for a defensive unit that didn’t have a single four or five-star high school talent starting for them. It’s a defensive masterclass at its zenith, and IU will reap Haines’ philosophy in 2026 as they defend their national title.

However, in addition to showing faith in the Hoosiers, Haines did not hesitate to fire a shot towards Miami.

Bryant Haines takes a subtle jab at Miami’s DC

The Indiana Hoosiers in 2026 are returning some of the best players on defense. Tyrone Burrus Jr is returning, whereas transfers Josh Burnman and Chiddi Obiazor will pair with him at the defensive end position. The Interior D-line also looks loaded with the return of Tyrique Tucker, Jhrevious Hall, and Mario Landino. Moreover, Joe Hjelle, arriving from Tulsa, will add some depth to the unit.

Everything seems to be well lined up for Bryant Haines now, and he can happily work towards another solid 2026 campaign. For Haines, though, he still hasn’t gotten over overpowering Miami’s offense in the natty final and even took a jab at Miami’s DC Corey Hetherman. “It was our offense on the field going against a Coach Hetherman defense, and I felt great about it.” It was, of course, a playful jab since Hetherman and Haines worked together as Cignetti’s assistants.

Hetherman had worked under Cignetti as DC from 2019 to 2021 and even won the AFCA FCS Assistant Coach of the Year award in 2021. During the same time, Haines worked as Co-DC/LBs coach under the IU HC, and the duo produced one of the most explosive defenses JMU had ever seen. The 2021 season was probably the pinnacle of the duo’s excellence.

JMU ranked second nationally in yards per game and first in forcing turnovers (31). Furthermore, the Dukes went 12-2 that season and even reached the FCS semifinals. Thereafter, Hetherman left for Rutgers’ LBs coach job, and Bryant Haines was promoted to DC at JMU. Rest is, of course, history. In a sense, the 2026 natty final was also the clash of two similar coaching philosophies that were born under Cignetti. And finally, both coaches were the Broyles Award finalists. It’s a massive start for Curt Cignetti’s own illustrious coaching tree.