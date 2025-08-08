Indiana, Curt Cignetti on High Alert as 4-Star In-State Target Teases College Football Destination

Curt Cignetti’s Indiana Hoosiers are heating up on the 2027 recruiting trail. While the 2026 recruiting efforts show promise, the 2027 class is still early but already featuring some intriguing prospects. Indiana has locked down its first commitment for 2027 with four-star quarterback Jameson Purcell. He is considered a potential franchise QB for the Hoosiers. Purcell is ranked around the top 30 nationally at his position. He has a strong relationship with Indiana’s QB coach Chandler Whitmer, which seems to be a big factor in his lean toward IU.

Cignetti’s recruiting approach includes a mix of persistence, relationship-building, and navigating the transfer portal strategically. But now, Indiana is seriously competing with football powerhouses like Ohio State and Alabama in the recruiting battles. One of Indiana’s prized 4-star targets for 2027 is safety Kaleb Elkins, a local star from Warren Central High. Elkins is teasing his college football commitment intentions, and it is tilting towards Columbus.

“It feels great, honestly, especially since that was my first tackle football team ever since kindergarten,” Elkins told Lettermen Row. “It was just [the] Ohio State Buckeyes. Ever since that, it’s just been a blessing, really.” The trip to Columbus for Ohio State’s season opener against Texas on August 30 will give Elkins a firsthand experience of what it’s like to be part of a historic, powerhouse football program with a winning tradition and a regular path to the NFL.

More than the visit with the facility tour or a pep talk was the relationship-building with OSU’s safeties coach, Matt Guerrieri. “He’s a great guy,” Elkins said. “I feel like him as a coach, I’ll have a better opportunity of making it to the league.” Guerrieri spent time breaking down how Kaleb’s unique blend of size, speed, and instincts could be honed at Ohio State.

What makes this battle even juicier is the stark contrast between these programs. Ohio State is a giant. Indiana, on the other hand, has historically struggled. They hold the unenviable title as one of college football’s most losing programs. Yet, under Curt Cignetti, the Hoosiers have become a rising force, marked by resilience. Elkins has already scheduled his visit to Indiana for their big September 20 Big Ten opener against Illinois. Elkins has openly expressed his appreciation for Indiana’s coaching staff and the relationships he has built. “I love the coaching staff at IU,” Elkins said.

“I feel like we’ve really built a relationship over the past few months. It’s also right down the street.” The in-state factor can be a major game-changer for Cignetti. Still, Elkins respects the sheer pedigree of programs like Ohio State and Alabama. Also, Kaleb’s coach at Warren Central, JT Whitaker, praises his all-around athleticism and competitiveness.

“He is a three-sport athlete who started on basketball team and jumps 22-plus feet on the track,” Whitaker said. “In football, I love that he has the hitting ability of a safety and the cover ability of a top-end corner. He is legit 6-2 with long arms and can windmill dunk a basketball. At wide receiver, he has natural hands and is going to win most 50/50 balls.” All eyes will be on Elkins this fall as he shapes up to be the recruiting centerpiece for major powerhouses.

Indiana’s dynamic WR duo in the making

Curt Cignetti and the Indiana Hoosiers are playing big on the 2027 recruiting trail with a double shot at two of the most electric wide receiver prospects in the Midwest. After missing out on some key in-state players recently, Indiana is determined to lock in Monshun Sales and Quentin Burrell. As a statement, that shows Bloomington is a serious landing spot for top talent. Sales, a 6-foot-5 dynamo out of Lawrence North High in Indianapolis, is one of the hottest names in 2027 recruiting circles nationally. Ranked among the top receivers in the nation, Sales’ impressive mix of size, hands, and athleticism makes him a matchup nightmare for defenses.

Indiana has been putting in the work to build trust with Sales, highlighting the success of homegrown stars like Omar Cooper Jr. and Davion Chandler. Sales has talked about the comfort of family being close by and the growing culture under Cignetti. His list includes bluebloods like Ohio State, Michigan, and Alabama, so this battle isn’t going to be easy, but Indiana’s pull is real. Then there’s Quentin Burrell, a 6-foot-3 weapon out of Mount Carmel in Chicago, who is also catching Indiana’s eye hard. Like Sales, Burrell is weighing offers from some of the football elite.

That includes Notre Dame and Penn State, showing just how hot this recruiting scene is. His invitation to play in the 2026 Polynesian Bowl adds another feather to his cap, increasing his visibility and recruitment competition. What makes Indiana’s push fascinating is the narrative of a program on the rise, looking to rewrite its recruiting story. Cignetti’s new culture of winning, development, and hometown pride offers something uniquely compelling.