Indiana, Curt Cignetti Target Double Recruiting Win After Missing Out on 4-Star In-State Prospect

There’s a new buzz around Curt Cignetti’s Indiana Hoosiers on the 2027 recruiting trail, and for good reason. The Hoosiers have landed their first major commitment in the form of Jameson Purcell, a three-star quarterback out of Illinois. Purcell wasn’t short on options either, with scholarship offers from the likes of Oregon, UCLA, Georgia, Florida State, and more. He chose Bloomington after connecting with offensive coordinator Mike Shanahan and quarterbacks coach Chandler Whitmer during an April visit. This is just the opening act for Cignetti’s 2027 class. But it’s not just local kids peeking over the fence.

Arwin Jackson, a top-40 national running back, is also seriously eyeing Indiana thanks to his bond with RB coach John Miller and some planned stops in Bloomington this fall. There’s a feeling of actual recruiting swagger building for the Hoosiers, and it doesn’t stop there. Indiana is shooting its shot at some of the most coveted pass-catchers in the country. Monshun Sales and Quentin Burrell are the names buzzing across recruiting chats and message boards. And they are firmly on the Hoosiers’ radar.

Sales is straight-up electric. He is a 6-foot-5, 195-pound wide receiver from Lawrence North, and currently the No. 20 player nationally (No. 4 WR) in Rivals’ just-dropped 2027 rankings. He holds more than 30 major offers. Just think Ohio State, Michigan, Alabama, and then a line that wraps around the block. Indiana, though, is all-in. Cignetti’s staff has laid the groundwork, and insiders hint IU will be among Sales’ finalists whenever he trims his list. “Indiana, they got Coop (Omar Cooper Jr.), they got Davion (Chandler), and it’s home,” Sales said to Rivals. “It’s right around the corner. My mom can come visit me whenever she wants, and they made the playoffs. They’re competing and getting better each year.” First off, Omar Cooper Jr. (Coop) and Davion Chandler have shown Sales that homegrown talent is thriving in Bloomington.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

Both came from Lawrence North, just like Sales, and now he’s making plays on Indiana’s biggest stage. And that’s not it. In 2024, Indiana made history: they blasted off to an 11-1 regular season, earned their first-ever College Football Playoff berth, and captured national attention with a new culture under Curt Cignetti. After Sales, the Hoosiers are swinging at the nation’s best, with Quentin Burrell right in their crosshairs. Of course, this pursuit is no solo bid. Indiana is up against the bluebloods, Notre Dame and Michigan. But under Cignetti, the Hoosiers have momentum, vision, and a real shot at rewriting their recruiting rep.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Indiana Hoosiers’ top talent slips away to Ohio State

Losing out on Jerquaden Guilford stings for Indiana fans, no doubt about it. Guilford, a 4-star recruit by 247Sports Composite and No. 50 WR nationally, picked the Buckeyes over Ole Miss, Michigan, and, yes, Indiana. For IU, this felt personal. Guilford’s not just some oversized system guy, either. He’s got wiggle in the slot, vertical juice for big plays, and enough physicality to impact special teams.

Ohio State’s staff wanted him so badly they brought him in for pivotal workouts, making it a clear, high-priority chase. For a school with a “receiver factory” rep like OSU, that Guilford is their fifth four-star WR in the ’26 class puts his impact in context. It’s a tough pill for Indiana football. But Curt Cignetti is changing the game in Bloomington, swinging bigger on the recruiting trail and landing top-200 dudes.

Guilford’s choice highlights how hard it is to fully fence off elite in-state talent. Some, like Guilford, want an NFL pipeline, and right now, there’s no argument: Ohio State’s wide receiver legacy sells itself. This is what Indiana’s up against as they try to keep local heroes like Monshun Sales home in future classes. With a proven tradition, national titles, and Saturdays in front of 100,000.