Indiana DB Reveals $5 Hack Helping Curt Cignetti’s Team Tackle Big 10 Weather

Indiana’s defense has become an absolute menace in 2025. Defensive coordinator Bryant Haines has orchestrated one of the most dominant defensive schemes in college football. But what makes this defense tick even more is the secondary, particularly cornerback D’Angelo Ponds. Coming from South Florida, Ponds has seamlessly integrated into this unit despite dealing with warm climates. So how exactly has this kid from the tropics managed to thrive in one of the harshest weather environments in college football?​

When Shannon Sharpe got wind of Pond’s transition story, he couldn’t help but probe a little deeper during a recent conversation. “Man, I’m trying to figure out, bro,” Sharpe said. “And you say it from the south, man. It gets cold in Indiana, you know. I want, you know. It be cold. Y’all be outside practicing in the cold. So, how do you get your body acclimated to it?”

Sharpe was genuinely baffled by how anyone from a tropical climate could just roll up to the Midwest and start performing at an elite level when the temperature drops. Ponds laid out exactly what he’d figured out during his time adapting to Indiana winters. “I ain’t going to lie. When I first got to college, I had to adjust. It took some adjusting to do, but it’s a little trick. I figured out that some Vaseline and stuff like that,” Ponds explained matter-of-factly.

NCAA, College League, USA Football: UCLA at Indiana Oct 25, 2025 Bloomington, Indiana, USA UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava 9 runs with the ball against Indiana Hoosiers defensive linemen Mikail Kamara 6 and Stephen Daley 8 during the second half at Memorial Stadium.

“But I just got used to it, just by going out there and putting Vaseline on. Now, I don’t feel nothing when I put Vaseline on. So, I think that’s one of the tricks I learned.” It sounds almost too simple. But when you understand the science behind it, it actually makes perfect sense.

In Indiana’s cold, moisture gets stripped away courtesy of the winds. The dried skin leads to cracking, discomfort, and that chilling sensation. Vaseline creates a barrier that prevents heat and moisture from being lost into the skin. The difference between South Florida and Indiana is a completely different world. In the area where D’Angelo Ponds grew up, winter highs typically sit in the mid-70s with lows in the upper 50s. The kid practically never had to deal with cold temperatures.

Now fast-forward to Indiana in November and December, where Bloomington sees average lows around 40°F in January, with occasional dips all the way down to 20°F. That’s a swing of nearly 90 degrees. When you factor in wind chill, practice outside on grass fields, and the constant exposure during games at Memorial Stadium, it’s easy to see why D’Angelo Ponds would need to establish a routine to stay comfortable. The adjustment period during his first season at Indiana was real, but once he figured out this simple trick, he never looked back.​

Cignetti’s defense shuts down Maryland

There was a moment early in the game where it looked like Maryland might actually have a chance. They intercepted Fernando Mendoza on his second pass of the game and had the ball at Indiana’s 12-yard line. Instead of striking, they got nothing, just a field goal attempt.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

That pretty much set the tone for the entire afternoon, and it’s exactly what happens when you line up against one of the best defenses in America. Maryland got some opportunities early on but completely whiffed on them. And once Indiana’s defense made a couple of plays, it was essentially over. “There’s a lot to clean up, trust me, but good night. It’s a good night,” Cignetti said after the game, and you could hear the satisfaction in his voice. The Hoosiers held Maryland to just 10 points.

What was truly impressive about Cignetti’s defense was its complete dominance on the ground. Maryland managed just 37 rushing yards on 17 carries against an Indiana front that simply refused to bend. Cignetti has been harping all season on the importance of guys playing full tilt from the first snap to the last. Indiana’s defense has only given up seven total touchdowns all season, which is absolutely insane for this point in the year. And they’ve only allowed two touchdowns in the entire second half of any game.