Indiana DC Picks Up Fight With Alabama Over Ty Simpson

All it took was a backhanded compliment from Ty Simpson. He didn’t exactly insult the Hoosiers in the way Alabama fans might think. In fact, it sounded like admiration but social media quickly blew it up, starting with a pointed response from Indiana DC Bryant Haines himself. It all started when Simpson came on the Downs2Business podcast with Caleb and Josh Downs.

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“From my point of view, they don’t do much,” Ty Simpson told the two brothers, referencing his 38-3 Rose Bowl loss. “They do the same thing every down. And so when I got the ball, I knew exactly what was gonna happen. They just didn’t mess up, bro. They were in the exact same spot they were supposed to be, and they were so well-coached.”

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That’s coming from a QB who says he knows exactly what’s coming and still gets held to 67 passing yards, watches his run game produce just 23 yards, and walks off with a cracked rib. That response rubbed Bryant Haines the wrong way and he dropped a telling response on X.

“Adorable,” he said. “We also, saw everything they were doing, on every single snap… It’s just that we exploited those cues. And didn’t get frozen and crushed by them.”

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The Broyles Award winner was defending the historic performance by his unit. And when Bama fans jumped in, calling his response “weak” and “classless,” Bryant Haines doubled down with an unrelenting attitude.

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“That’s all it took to break your entire fanbase?” he wrote in a follow-up post. “Wow.. maybe I should’ve just said ‘Boo’. No apologies, no compliments. Grow up folks. He had a bad take and I said the painful truth. Bounce back better.”

But beneath the social media noise, there’s a deeper football truth. Indiana beat Alabama with clarity which they had no answer for. The Hoosiers held Alabama to 193 total yards and forced a miserable 3-for-11 on third down.

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Against the Tide’s postseason history, a three-point bowl game hadn’t happened since 1960. That’s dominance and it’s the reason why the Hoosiers DC has no interest in playing nice about it. On a broader perspective, this has come to what Indiana has become as a football team. So how did Bryant Haines turn a defense into the backbone of a national champion?

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Bryant Haines’ statement win leads to statement contract

The back-and-forth with Alabama might’ve grabbed headlines, but Indiana’s front office made a much louder statement back in December. They paid Bryant Haines like a star with a new three-year deal, reportedly close to $3 million annually. That investment in their DC shows how they view their identity. The Hoosiers finished No. 2 nationally in scoring defense, No. 4 in total defense, and top-10 in third-down stops.

Four defenders including D’Angelo Ponds, Tyrique Tucker, Louis Moore, and Aiden Fisher earned first-team All-Big Ten honors. It’s the defense that delivered the game-sealing interception against Miami in the national championship game. A lot has to do with the DC. From his days with Curt Cignetti at James Madison to stops at Elon and Indiana University of Pennsylvania, Bryant Haines built defenses that dominate.

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Even heading into 2026, with NFL departures and roster turnover, Indiana still has a top-10 transfer class, including edge rusher Tobi Osunsanmi and corner A.J. Harris. There’s a standard now in Indiana and that is 16-0 and a national title. And there’s a DC who’s not interested in being humble about it. So when Ty Simpson says Indiana didn’t do much, maybe he’s right in the most ironic way possible. They didn’t do much, they just did everything perfectly and that’s a lot harder to deal with.