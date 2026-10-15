Indiana Doesn’t Have Anyone to Take Down Jeremiah Smith in 2026; Claims NBC Analyst

Indiana ended Ohio State’s 30-game winning streak against the Hoosiers with a 13-10 win in last December’s Big Ten Championship Game. Now, the two teams are set to meet again, and the Buckeyes have another problem for Indiana to deal with: Jeremiah Smith. The Ohio State wide receiver has already put up 916 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns in six games this season, giving the Hoosiers plenty to think about before Saturday’s showdown.

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Indiana enters the game unbeaten at 6-0, carrying a 22-game winning streak into the top-five matchup in Bloomington. But NBC analyst Todd Blackledge believes the Hoosiers could have a tough time keeping Smith in check.

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According to him, Indiana doesn’t have the same security at boundary cornerback that it had last season, which could make life harder when Smith lines up against its defense.

“Another issue where I think, and this will show itself, you know, how they’re going to deal with Jeremiah Smith, they’re not as good in the boundary corner as they were last year with D’Angelo Potts,” NBC Big 10 Saturday Night Analyst Blackledge said.

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“I mean, they felt like he could really, they could count on him to do what he needed to do, lock something down, they could be creative and cover each other places with their simulated pressures and all of that.”

Imago December 06, 2025: Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith 4 reacts after making a catch during NCAA, College League, USA football game action between the Indiana Hoosiers and the Ohio State Buckeyes at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. /CSM Indianapolis United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20251206_zma_c04_364 Copyright: xJohnxMersitsx Credit: Imago

Indiana’s unbeaten record has not come without a few tense moments. The Hoosiers had to work for wins against Northwestern and Nebraska, and those games showed how they respond when opponents push them late.

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Against Nebraska, Indiana trailed 17-6 before quarterback Josh Hoover helped turn things around. Wide receiver Nick Marsh came up with two important touchdown catches, while the defense forced two turnovers on downs to help secure the win.

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Hoover’s start has been especially important. He threw 13 interceptions last season, but through six games this year, he has not thrown a single one. He has passed for 1,364 yards and 17 touchdowns, giving Indiana a steady presence at quarterback.

The Hoosiers also have reliable targets in Marsh and Charlie Becker. However, Ohio State’s defense presents a tougher challenge. The Buckeyes lead the nation in pass efficiency defense, rank fifth in total defense, and sit eighth in passing yards allowed per game.

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Jeremiah Smith Has Been Putting Up Big Numbers

Smith has been one of Ohio State’s biggest weapons this season. He has caught 48 passes for 916 yards and 11 touchdowns in six games. He has recorded at least 150 receiving yards in four games and scored multiple touchdowns in four of his six appearances.

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His latest game against Maryland was another example of what he can bring to the field. Smith finished with four catches for 93 yards and two touchdowns, continuing a run that has made him a major focus for opposing defenses.

Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti knows the challenge waiting for his team. Speaking about Smith, he said, “There is no one like him right now playing at this level. We’ve got two really good ones. He’s a freak. We’re going to have to do a great job on him.”

Smith has faced Indiana twice before, but he has yet to score a touchdown against the Hoosiers. As a freshman in 2024, he finished with three catches for 34 yards. In the 2025 Big Ten Championship Game, he had eight catches for 144 yards but still couldn’t find the end zone.

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That record gives Indiana something to look back on, although stopping Smith this time will be another challenge. The Hoosiers have cornerback Jamari Sharpe, safeties Amare Ferrell and Preston Zachman, and rover Byron Baldwin Jr. in their secondary. They will need a coordinated effort to limit Smith without giving Ohio State other chances to make plays.

The Hoosiers are the defending national champs and own a 22-game winning streak. Anyone saying they haven’t played anybody is forgetting the tight wins over Northwestern and Nebraska. Against Nebraska, they trailed 17-6 and came back, with Nick Marsh making two big touchdown catches and the defense forcing two turnovers on downs.

Quarterback Josh Hoover has been a big part of that. The TCU transfer has 1,364 yards and 17 touchdowns with no interceptions on 129 passes, after throwing 13 picks last season. CFB Performances pointed to his Nebraska game.

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“Josh Hoover found a way in Lincoln 263 PYDS, 2 TDS, 0 INT vs Nebraska Indiana trailed for the first time all season and was down 11 in the fourth. Hoover hit Nick Marsh for 75 and a 44-yarder to take the lead,” CFB Performances posted on X.

He has Marsh and Charlie Becker on the outside, but Ohio State’s defense leads the nation in pass efficiency defense, ranks fifth in total defense and eighth in passing yards allowed per game. Easy separation won’t come.

Indiana has already shown that it can find a way through difficult games, and last year’s championship win over Ohio State will give the Hoosiers something to draw on. But with Smith putting up big numbers and the Buckeyes bringing one of the country’s strongest defenses, Saturday’s matchup will be a major test for both sides. How Indiana handles Smith could go a long way toward deciding whether the Hoosiers can keep their winning streak alive.

Kickoff is noon ET Saturday. If Smith finally scores on the Hoosiers, Blackledge’s point lands. If he doesn’t, Indiana will have found an answer.