Indiana Faces Week 7 Warning If Curt Cignetti Doesn’t Resolve Key Issue, Says Insider

If you’re Curt Cignetti, you probably sleep with two things by your bedside this summer: a depth chart and a stress ball labeled ‘October 11.’ Why? Because that’s when Indiana rolls into Autzen Stadium to face Oregon, and spoiler alert: the Ducks don’t exactly roll out the welcome mat. They roll out Dante Moore, Isaiah World, and a stadium that is the 4th hardest place to play at, as per analyst Josh Pate. The matchup is already circled in red ink by every Duck fan, and unless Indiana tightens up a crucial flaw, they could be just another notch in Oregon’s win column.

Now, you’re probably thinking, ‘What flaw? Didn’t Indiana load up on offense this offseason?’ Sure, Fernando Mendoza is set to lead a revamped Hoosiers offense that includes a new O-line and a committee of backs that can move the chains. But let’s keep it a buck; that won’t matter if Oregon is hanging 45 on them by halftime. The real pressure is on Indiana’s defense. Locked On Hoosiers host Jacob Goins broke it down on the Locked On Ducks podcast.

He said, “I think it has to be on the defensive side of the football for Indiana because as great as the offense will be with Fernando Mendoza and the receivers and the running back by committee room and what I think is an impress or an improved offensive line, I think it has to be the defensive side of the football for the Hoosiers.” So yeah, there’s talent. And the secondary? Not bad. But this is about execution. Oregon will test Indiana’s back seven like it’s WWE, and they haven’t gotten the script.

Goins added, “You bring back Mikail Kamara, who is an all-American on the defensive line. You bring back Aiden Fisher, the all-American linebacker on that side. And I know the concern for the Ducks is the offensive line, at least right now.” So there’s pressure, pressure, and more pressure. Cignetti’s boys do have the talent to their name, and Oregon has a weakness in their offense; all they have to do is get feisty in the trenches and force the O-line and Moore into mistakes. We’re talking sacks, picks, peanut punches, whatever it takes.

But hey, easier said than done, right? Especially in Autzen, where dreams go to die and Oregon has lost just one game since 2018. Let’s not forget, Indiana has to face both Oregon and Penn State on the road. That’s like hiking Mount Everest in Crocs, twice, without sports mode. If Indiana wants to pull off the upset of the year, it needs a defensive masterpiece. The kind that forces us to tweet, ‘Wait… is Indiana good this year?’

So, Hoosier fans, gear up. And Coach Cignetti? Sharpen your clipboard. Because if Indiana’s defense doesn’t punch above its weight class, the only thing they’ll be taking back from Oregon is a 5-hour flight and a hard lesson. October 11 is the proving ground.

Fernando Mendoza FTW

If we were to make a list of the least talked about quarterbacks this year with the potential for a banger season, Fernando Mendoza would sit comfortably at the No. 2 spot. Just behind Washington’s Demond Williams Jr.. But the interesting thing is, Demond hasn’t had a considerably long season to be talked about, unlike Mendoza. Which makes non-Mendoza talks questionable. But anyway, the guy gets credit from the voices who matter the most. Cal fans knew. Curt Cignetti definitely knew. And now John Talty’s saying what we’ve all been thinking on McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning: “I think Fernando Mendoza is one of the least talked about/most important pickups of the cycle.”

Let’s rewind. Mendoza threw for over 3,000 yards and 16 touchdowns last year behind an O-line that couldn’t block a YouTube ad. Cal’s pass protection ranked as one of the worst in sacks allowed nationwide. And yet? Mendoza made it work. Now he’s walking into a Hoosier offense that is one of the better ones in the nation, paired with an O-line that just picked up Pat Coogan from Notre Dame and a backfield featuring Roman Hemby. You give this man time and weapons? He’s cooking like it’s Big Ten After Dark. “He will have more weapons at Indiana,” Talty added. Yeah. No lies detected.

And don’t sleep on the vibes. Even his spring game was smooth, 11 of 15, two touchdowns, barely broke a sweat. Look, Mendoza may not be lighting up preseason Heisman boards (yet), but you just wait. The man has ‘sneaky breakout’ written all over him.

