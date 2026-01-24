Indiana Fans Flood Fernando Mendoza’s Partner With Messages as Hoosiers WR Bids Emotional Farewell

From Clemson’s sidelines to Indiana’s spotlight, E.J. Williams Jr. emerged as quarterback Fernando Mendoza’s trusted weapon and partner on the field. He propelled Curt Cignetti’s Hoosiers to unprecedented heights. The wide receiver is now entering a new phase in his athletic career. Williams Jr. is moving to the NFL draft, and as such, he bid an emotional goodbye to his team. His decision has also prompted fans to share messages of pride and gratitude to the WR.

“First and foremost… I want to thank God for everything throughout this entire journey,” Indiana’s WR E. J. Williams said on X. “Without him blessing me with this ability, none of this would have ever been possible. I want to thank my family for pushing me to strive for the better things in life and always supporting me along the way. You guys are my why and the reason I go so hard to chase my dreams. I love you all so much.”

“To my brothers at IU, I love y’all, and I’m glad I was able to go out on a high with such a special group of teammates. I will cherish and remember all of the moments we’ve created together for the rest of my life. Keep the momentum going, and I can’t wait to follow you guys along in your journeys in life.”

E.J. Williams’s career looked pretty bright after his one-handed grab in Clemson’s 2020 ACC championship win over Notre Dame. That year, Williams finished as Clemson’s fifth leading receiver, catching passes from quarterback Trevor Lawrence. But then injuries halted his way. In the first game of 2021 against Georgia, he sustained a thumb injury. That injury led to surgery, which he underwent in 2022. He underwent an arthroscopy.

But fate turned back on him again. After finishing up his shaky time at Clemson, E.J. Williams Jr. moved to Indiana and played eight games in 2023 but again missed four because of a hand injury. With two inconsistent seasons, he decided to enter the portal.

“I made this decision because the team was perfectly fine without me in the game, and I also want to have a chance at being able to continue my career at the professional level,” Williams said.

But after a conversation with Curt Cignetti, he came back to Indiana. That turned out to be the best decision of Williams’s life. He became Fernando Mendoza’s go-to guy. Their moments turned heads in Indiana’s game against Oregon, where he caught one of Mendoza’s passes. He finished the season with 36 receptions, 438 yards, and 6 touchdowns.

That consistency made fans believe in him. And now letting him go is the hardest job possible. His hard work during spring practice, his study of film, and his connection with Fernando Mendoza pushed him this far. Now, with all the success, Williams gets his perfect goodbye from the fans.

Fans bid an emotional goodbye to Fernando Mendoza’s teammate

EJ Williams’s journey with Indiana has been anything but usual. From surgery to repair a dislocation, forcing him to redshirt in 2024 and later enter the portal, as Curt Cignetti doesn’t allow redshirt players on the team.

After coming back to the team and helping lead them to a national championship, E.J. Williams made his journey with Indiana unforgettable. Even fans can’t get over his gesture of coming back for one last time. “Always welcome back in Bloomington. Thank you for helping us win a national championship. EJ, glad you came back after last season,” one X user said.

Fernando Mendoza’s go-to target recorded career highs with over 35 receptions and 6 touchdowns in 2025. His best performance came against UCLA with a 109-yard, 2-touchdown game.

Fans are cherishing all of it for one last time. As this fan said, “Thank you, EJ Williams, for all the great moments and helping make possible what once seemed impossible. Will always remember your TDs vs. Illinois and, of course, vs. Oregon in the Peach Bowl. BOL on your future endeavors, sir.”

Indiana winning the national title for the first time and going 16-0 for the first time in the 12-team playoff format is something no one expected. But players like Mendoza, Williams, and many others made it happen. Achieving the impossible left a lasting impression on the players who made it happen. “Thank you, EJ. We never thought it was possible. You helped make it happen,” another fan commented.

Then comes the last comment, filled with gratitude. Talented players not only help the team succeed but also earn a permanent place in the hearts of fans. This fan perfectly shows it: “Thanks for your contributions to IU.” Now, with that backing, Williams moves ahead with his next journey.