Indiana Fans Remain Upset Over Carson Beck’s National Title Gesture as Fernando Mendoza Draws Loud Cheer

NCAA, College League, USA Football: Louisville at Miami Oct 17, 2025 Miami Gardens, Florida, USA Miami Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck 11 looks for a passing option against the Louisville Cardinals during the third quarter at Hard Rock Stadium.

Indiana fans aren’t going to go easy on disrespect. They made sure to give Miami quarterback Carson Beck an unwelcome reminder of his national title loss to Indiana during Saturday’s NFL Combine. Just as Beck’s face appeared on the Jumbotron at Lucas Oil Stadium, pro-Indiana fans in the crowd made their feelings known.

Beck was booed on nearly every throw during the individual on-field drills. The reaction stemmed from his recent showdown with Fernando Mendoza, the Heisman Trophy winner who led Indiana past Beck’s Hurricanes in last month’s national championship.

Beck certainly put all of his efforts into leading Miami to the playoffs against Indiana, but his late interception ended their playoff hopes. He finished the night completing 19 of 32 passes for 232 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

After the game, Indiana fans became furious with him as he exited the field immediately after the loss without participating in the post-game handshake with Indiana players. That moment drew major backlash against him and also fueled the debate over his sportsmanship spirit.

For the same reason, fans were holding a grudge against him during the NFL Combine, too.

Even with all the distractions, Beck remained calm; he smiled at the boos while doing the throwing drills. This clearly showed that no distraction can take away this opportunity from him.

But Beck was not the only quarterback who drew fans’ boos at the Lucas Oil Stadium.

Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia also drew rage from a large crowd after his disrespect towards the Heisman Trophy voters for giving him the runner-up position after Fernando Mendoza. Pavia will work out in the second quarterback group on Saturday, too, and fans might come after him again.

Carson Beck didn’t run the 40-yard dash or take part in vertical or broad jumps. But he did show his accuracy in front of NFL scouts. At first, he struggled as one of his passes made Alabama’s wide receiver Germie Bernard slow down, and another one bounced right off Washington’s wide receiver Denzel Boston. But after that, he did handle his game, throwing accurate passes on slant, out, curl, and comeback routes.

His NFL draft stock has seen a lot of ups and downs. Last season, after drawing first-round buzz, his four interceptions against Louisville pushed him down the ranks. But then Miami’s playoff berth gave him hope.

Yet the draft stocks aren’t so great, as USA Today Sports’ Ayrton Ostly projects him to be a fifth-round pick in the 2026 NFL draft. Now, this comes in mainly because of his turnover issues. Something that teams don’t want to take any risk with.

On the other side, Fernando Mendoza turned heads on Saturday.

Fernando Mendoza Steals the Show at the NFL Combine

Despite not participating in the combine, the moment Fernando Mendoza walked into the Lucas Oil Stadium, the Indiana crowd went crazy with loud cheers for him. For them, just a moment of a glimpse of their quarterback was enough.

Well, their love for him is justified, as Mendoza took Indiana to their first-ever national title win with a perfect 16-0 season. He won the Heisman and beat strong teams, showing his exceptional skills. All this is paying off now, as he already holds the No. 1 overall projection to go to the Raiders.

His production backs up his hype, as he threw for 3,535 passing yards, 41 touchdowns, and six interceptions, showing how accurate and precise he is! So, with this crowd cheer, one thing is pretty clear: Mendoza’s NFL career is going to be really impressive. But on the other hand, Carson Beck is still facing massive criticism before his NFL journey.