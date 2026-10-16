Indiana Gets Good News Alongside Dozens of Athletes as Appeals Court Denies NCAA’s Stay Request

Indiana has received a roster boost regarding two of its athletes, who were uncertain about their availability for the 2026 campaign. An appeals court has ruled on the NCAA’s request to pause a earlier eligibility decision.

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As reported by ESPN’s Pete Thamel on October 16, the Indiana Court of Appeals has denied an emergency motion in an eligibility case involving several in-state athletes, two of whom (Stephen Daley and Kellan Wyatt) play for Curt Cignetti.

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Good news for Indiana football and dozens of others involved in local eligibility case, which includes Stephen Daley and Kellan Wyatt. Indiana Court of Appeals did not grant the stay that the NCAA was seeking, which means they remain eligible. pic.twitter.com/84A7bVkPoj— Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) October 16, 2026

The NCAA sought an emergency stay of a court order allowing 96 athletes to compete for a fifth year. Court of Appeals Chief Judge Elizabeth F. Tavitas ‘denied’ the request and gave the NCAA the right to appeal again in the Indiana Supreme Court. However, the NCAA had already tried to bypass the Court of Appeals and appeal directly to the state Supreme Court, but that appeal was also denied on October 1.

Judge Kara Krothe’s temporary order in September set the stage for the NCAA’s challenge. The association argued the players should sit out while appeals proceed. However, the court concluded that allowing these players to use their eligibility did not cause irreparable harm to the NCAA.

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The injunction issued by the judge on September 23 granted eligibility to Stephen Daley and Kellan Wyatt. They both play as defensive linemen for the Hoosiers. The eligibility case is linked to the NCAA’s new five-for-five eligibility rule, which granted an extra year to athletes in the class of 2022 who redshirted their freshman season.

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However, it put those who didn’t redshirt their freshman year at a disadvantage. Many of these student-athletes sued the NCAA in local courts across the country for an extra year of eligibility. The injunctions were issued, and the NCAA is currently embroiled in a massive legal dispute.

Both Daley and Wyatt went undrafted and did not sign any contracts with any NFL team, which made their comeback a lot less problematic than LSU’s battle for getting two former pros to play at Baton Rouge.

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A Louisiana judge granted eligibility to Dae’Quan Wright and Zxavian Harris. However, the SEC contested the decision because both players had signed contracts with NFL teams. One of them was even suited up to play in a preseason game. For the SEC, this judgment undermined the sanctity of college football.

The SEC appealed the injunction in the Louisiana Appeals Court, but the judge denied the appeal, clearly stating that the SEC can’t go against the injunction that was passed. However, in the end, LSU folded after Lane Kiffin and the program were issued a warning that they would be banned from the SEC in all sports. Wright and Harris were also not allowed back by the NFL.

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How is the 2026 season going for Stephen Daley and Kellan Wyatt?

As for Daley and Wyatt, they were both seen on the field this season. Daley made an immediate impact for Indiana, recording 6 tackles, including a tackle for loss, across his first two games of the season. So far, he has recorded 18 tackles, 5 sacks, and 2 forced fumbles. He is not letting the legal battles outside upset his game.

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“I mean, right now the injunction is good for the season,” Daley said. “So focus on that and kind of let the legal stuff just settle it way home.”

Daley was one of the anchors of IU’s defense who helped in getting the national championship last season. However, he suffered a season-ending injury after he celebrated way too hard during their Big 10 championship victory. Even head coach Cignetti was excited for his return.

“If it all works out and he can participate and help this football team, then his life could change. I know one thing about him: he’ll give it his best shot; he really will, and we’ll just see what happens,” Cignetti said.

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Wyatt was also seen in action during the Hoosiers’ game against Howard, but he hasn’t recorded any solo tackles so far.