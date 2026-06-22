Indiana Lands Unranked OL Commit From Michigan as Curt Cignetti Makes NIL Stance Clear

Caleb Pugh wasn’t supposed to be on Indiana’s radar. The 6-foot-3, 295-pound offensive lineman from Grand Rapids Christian High School carries no ranking from Rivals, 247Sports, or ESPN, the kind of prospect most Power 5 programs filter out before ever watching a highlight reel. But that’s exactly the type of player Curt Cignetti has built Indiana’s national championship program around: unheralded Michigan natives who produce when the lights burn brightest.

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On Sunday, Indiana added its fifteenth commitment when Grand Rapids Christian OL Caleb Pugh announced his commitment to the 2027 class. The unranked commit made his announcement on X with a message thanking Curt Cignetti, OL coach Bob Bostad, his family, and several mentors who helped shape his journey.

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“COMMITTED! Thank you Coach @CCignettiIU and @Coach_Bostad and the whole IU staff for the opportunity!… I’m home!” he wrote.

Pugh’s unranked status won’t dazzle everyone. But Cignetti has proven he doesn’t chase stars beside prospect names. He built Indiana’s championship team around Fernando Mendoza, a 2025 Heisman winner who arrived as a three-star recruit with no national hype and became the most dangerous quarterback in college football.

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The 6’3, 295-pound lineman impressed Indiana’s coaching staff during a summer camp appearance in Bloomington. Caleb Pugh’s performance was strong enough to earn an offer, and after returning for an official visit this weekend, the Michigan native committed. It’s a win for him because his other offers come from programs like Army, Navy, and Western Michigan, among others.

Caleb Pugh becomes the 15th commitment in the Hoosiers’ 2027 class and the third OL pledge, joining Rivals300 prospect Mason McDermott and 3-star Jeremiah Jones. He lacks the ranking of three-star Jeremiah Jones or Rivals300 prospect Mason McDermott, but Indiana sees worth betting on this three-year varsity starter who contributed on both sides of the ball.

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According to MaxPreps, Caleb Pugh recorded 21 total tackles and a fumble recovery last season. Across three varsity seasons, he has totaled 40 tackles, 29 solo stops, and two sacks in 23 games. Those numbers won’t define his future, but they do reinforce a theme Curt Cignetti emphasizes when evaluating prospects. And that’s physicality, which brings us to the bigger picture behind Indiana’s recruiting surge.

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Curt Cignetti remains firm on his NIL philosophy

Winning a national championship changes plenty of things around a program. More recruits start calling, and NIL conversations expand. But Curt Cignetti doesn’t sound interested in changing course. Speaking with Rich Eisen, he said Indiana’s success has created more opportunities on the recruiting trail, but the approach remains the same.

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“Yeah, there are more guys we can get in on and get on campus,” he said. “But you’ve got to be smart, too, because the market’s always changing.”

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Curt Cignetti’s plan is to find the right players, manage resources wisely, and not get caught up in every recruiting battle.

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“The time for negotiation is when the season’s over,” he explained. “The high school deal, when you’re recruiting, you’ve got agents calling your guy. I don’t deal with agents anymore. I let our people deal with them, and they come to me.”

In an era where NIL checks dominate recruiting headlines, Curt Cignetti’s approach is counterintuitive, as Indiana rises by choosing fit and development over bidding wars.

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Meanwhile, their 2026 recruiting class ranks No. 30 nationally and includes seven 4-star prospects. And now, Caleb Pugh joins that pipeline. Time will tell if this was a bet that’s worth everybody’s attention.